Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and other Google services are facing an outage. The issue seems to have impacted many users globally. Several users on social media are reporting problems sending emails through Gmail and uploading files on Google Drive. Additionally, some users are facing connectivity issues while working with Google Docs and Google Meet. The problems seem to have emerged today morning. However, Google is still investigating the outage and is yet to provide any concrete details.

As per user reports on Twitter, several users across the world aren't able to access their emails on Gmail. Some users have also reported that they are facing issues while uploading attachments to their emails. Moreover, the hashtag #Gmail has been trending on Twitter for many parts worldwide. A number of Gadgets 360 staff also faced issues in upload attachments to Gmail or documents to Google Drive.

Yes, some problem in #Gmail



I was trying to send CV but showing 'attachment failed'. — Chetan (@hello_bola) August 20, 2020

So GMAIL is worldwide down today.. Use Yahoo or some other mailing method... #Gmail #Google — Prachiti (@PrachitiParkar) August 20, 2020

As per the details on downtime tracking website DownDetector, mass reports about the Gmail outage emerged at around 9:30am IST today. The map available on the DownDetector site shows that the issues aren't limited to some countries and is impacting users in many parts of the world, including India. The G Suite Status Dashboard has also been updated to reflect issues affecting Gmail.

In addition to Gmail, Google services including Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Meet are down globally, as per the G Suite Status Dashboard. Many users uploading files on Google Drive, writing content on Google Docs or making video calls using Google Meet are reporting problems since morning.

Am I the only one who is facing this issue?



(I added an image to google docs but the image is not displaying)@googledocs @Google @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/XnIhOtTVb9 — अजय चौहान (Ajay Chouhan) (@vatanukoolak) August 20, 2020

Can someone at @Google please fix google drive and docs and @gmail ASAP! Of course when I have to submit something by tomorrow you go down — Vanessa Diaz (@BriteandBubbly) August 20, 2020

Are you experiencing issues with @googledrive ? Unable to create and upload @googledocs — Hemendra Singh (@pictionarybyhem) August 20, 2020

The details available on DownDetector show that the issues with many Google services surfaced around the globe at around the same time as Gmail outage. This suggests that there could be an issue in Google Cloud. However, Google is yet to provide a statement on the problems being faced by the masses, apart from the messages on the G Suite Status page.

