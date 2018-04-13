After reports suggested that Google's mailing client Gmail is all set to get a design and feature overhaul soon, we have our first look at the new design that is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. As per the screenshots, Gmail will adopt certain features currently available in Inbox by Gmail. Apart from that, the mailing service will also incorporate elements from Google's Material Design and Bubble Design. Access to the features is said to be available through the Early Adopter Program followed by wider public availability at Google I/O 2018 in May.

Android Authority, in an exclusive look at the Gmail redesign, reports that the update will bring Gmail up to date with Google's current design standards. Borrowing from its modern sibling Inbox, Gmail is slated to get new features such as Smart Reply and email snooze toggles. Smart Reply rolled out to Gmail on mobile platforms last year. A plugin sidebar is also set to make an appearance with quicker access to other G Suite apps like Google Calendar and Keep.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Apart from that, the Tasks category in Gmail will reportedly get a major makeover. While the feature have previously been available on the mail client, this new update is expected to bring a refreshed UI equipped with Google's Material Design. Gmail will also provide three UI options for the user to choose from: Default shows attachment previews in a mail, Comfortable that displays just the paperclip icon, and Compact that reduces vertical whitespace around the text.

Previous reports have suggested that Gmail will continue to support certain major Chrome extensions even after the redesigned experience. Separately, the Google app on Android is also getting new features with added capabilities for Google Home and Google Assistant.