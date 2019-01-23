Gmail for the Web has received a new update that brings a shortcut to undo and redo the text directly from compose window. The compose window on Gmail also includes a shortcut to strikethrough the text. Google has additionally added a .EML format for downloading emails. The latest list of changes comes months after Gmail got redesigned with "suggested replies" to messages and "nudges" to respond to forgotten emails. The redesigned Gmail was rolled out for all users back in July last year, following an "early adopter programme (EAP)" initially.

Among other changes, Gmail has added a shortcut to perform undo/ redo operations directly from the formatting menu in the compose window. This makes it easier for Gmail Web users to bring back their accidentally deleted content on the compose view. Also, there is the option to redo. Previously, users were able to perform undo/ redo actions using keyboard shortcuts.

The Gmail compose window under the new update also adds an option to strikethrough text. "We've heard from you that this functionality is critical to quickly and efficiently write emails, especially when you want to visually indicate a change in language," the Gmail team writes in a blog post while highlighting the importance of the new strikethrough shortcut.

The Gmail team has also added the ability to let you download your emails along with attachments as a .EML file in rfc822 format. This makes your emails along with their attachments to be recognisable by other email clients.

You can download your emails as a .EML file by clicking on the Download message option from the overflow menu. The downloaded .EML files can be sent as email attachments as well.

Google has confirmed that it is rolling out all the new changes to all Gmail users in the next few days. Notably, all the changes will be available by default - without requiring any dedicated process to be followed.

As we mentioned, Google brought its redesigned Gmail last year with features such as suggested replies and nudges. The redesigned Gmail was rolled out to all users in July last year.