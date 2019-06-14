Technology News

Gmail's 'Dynamic Email' Feature Will Start Rolling Out for Everyone From July 2

Interactive emails will let users perform specific actions without leaving their Gmail inbox.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 13:52 IST
Gmail's 'Dynamic Email' Feature Will Start Rolling Out for Everyone From July 2

Photo Credit: Google

Dynamic emails could change the way you interact with your emails

Highlights
  • Gmail received AMP support back in March this year
  • All Gmail and G Suite users will receive dynamic emails from July 2
  • The feature will help Gmail users save a lot of time

Earlier in March this year, Google added support for AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) to Gmail. This made it possible to create interactive content that works right inside Gmail. These 'dynamic emails' will allow users to take certain actions within an email, without leaving their current screen. Google has now announced that it will start rolling out these dynamic emails to all Gmail and G Suite users from July 2. The feature is currently available in beta.

Dynamic emails will allow companies to add interactive content inside their emails and let users perform actions such as RSVP for events, fill out simple forms, etc. These will also allow Google Docs users to see comments posts on a document directly in Gmail instead of separate email alerts.

Google says the feature is currently available only in Gmail on the Web, while support for mobile will be coming soon.

Companies such as Booking.com and Pinterest have signed up to offer interactive content to their users on Gmail. Booking.com will be able to notify users about their hotel reservations, letting users navigate within the email itself. Pinterest will allow its users to save ideas to their boards from right inside Gmail.

G Suite admins were able to enable the feature for their users until now. From July 2, 2019, the dynamic email feature will be turned on for all users by default. However, G Suit administrators can choose to disable it for their users.

As of now, AMP email or dynamic emails are supported on Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, and Safari Web browsers on the desktop. The feature will be accessible on iOS and Android within the Gmail app once it rolls out.

Meanwhile, Google's Gmail app has clocked 5 billion downloads on the company's Play Store, as spotted by Android Police. So far, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Search have been able to achieve the milestone. With Inbox by Gmail shutting down, more and more users seem to be switching to the default Gmail app now.

