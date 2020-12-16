Technology News
Gmail Service Disrupted in New Google Mishap, Restored Within Hours

Google said that it had Gmail operations back in order about two and a half hours after people started complaining of problems.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 December 2020 10:49 IST
A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popular Google services such as Gmail

Highlights
  • Google did not disclose the number of users affected
  • The problem with Gmail affected a significant subset of users
  • Gmail users encountered error messages

Google's cloud-hosted email service suffered a "significant" disruption Tuesday, just a day after it went down during a massive outage of the internet giant's platform.

Google said on a status dashboard that it had Gmail operations back in order shortly before 00:00 GMT (5:30am IST), about two and a half hours after people started complaining of problems.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," Google said in the status dashboard notice.

"Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

Google did not disclose the number of users affected or the precise cause of the trouble.

The problem with Gmail affected "a significant subset of users," the company said in a post.

Gmail users encountered error messages, high latency and other unusual behaviour at the service, according to Google.

A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popular Google services such as Gmail and video-sharing platform YouTube, derailing the remote learning, work and entertainment that people have come to rely on during the pandemic.

About 17,000 people reported Gmail service problems at a peak point at about 2:30 pm in California (4:00am IST) , where Google has its headquarters, according to the website Downdetector.

Other Google services such as YouTube, Maps, and search appeared to be operating normally.

The broad outage on Monday lasted about 45 minutes.

Services that require users to log into accounts such as YouTube or Gmail had "higher error rates" than usual, resulting in people being denied access, Google said of the Monday outage.

Google indicated on its dashboard during that outage that it involved services for "the majority of users."

Already ubiquitous, online services have become more critical this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions work from home and students take their classes online.

Disruptions to online service providers are not unusual. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon subsidiary specialising in on-demand cloud services for businesses and individuals, experienced a major technical outage in November. 

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, YouTube
