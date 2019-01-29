NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail, Google Drive, Hangouts, Google+, and Other Google Services Down for Some Users (Updated)

, 29 January 2019
Gmail reportedly first went down at 4:46pm IST, according to DownDetector.in

Highlights

  • Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are also down for some users
  • Google says it has managed to restore the service for a number of users
  • G Suite Service Dashboard offers the real-time status of Google services

A number of consumer-facing Google services, including the massively popular Gmail, are currently down for some users around the world, Google confirmed on its website. All the affected services – Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Groups, Hangouts, Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, Google Vault, Google+, and Google Forms – have been down since 5:20pm IST. The impacted users were receiving the 404 page not found error code. Google noted that the services were restored for some users by 5:47pm.

Update: Services were restored at 6:09pm IST. Google says, "The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

The reports about the disrupted Google services first started popping up around 5:00pm IST, and the same was confirmed by Google itself on its G Suite Service Dashboard. The dashboard revealed that the popular services like Gmail, Google Drive, Sheets, Docs, Slides, and Hangouts as well as the not-so-popular and non-consumer services like Google Calendar, Sites, Groups, Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, Google Vault, Google+, and Google Forms were impacted by the disruption. The exact geographical details of the disruption are unclear at the moment, though there were some reports stating that the users in Europe and India are affected.

“We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 1/29/19, 6:20 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change. Users are getting 404s when signing-in,” Google wrote for Gmail in dashboard.

DownDetector.in, which tracks the uptime of major websites, noted that Gmail started having problems at 4:46pm IST. At the time of writing this report, the G Suite Status Dashboard was still showing all the impacted services facing disruption for some users. The company has not given a timeframe about when these services will become functional for all users.

Further reading: Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, Google Vault, Google Plus, Google Forms, Google
