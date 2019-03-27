Gmail has received AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) support more than a year after Google announced the new development. With the new move, "dynamic" emails with interactive content can be accessed through Gmail and users can take action such as RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, or browse a catalogue directly from within an email. Companies such as Booking.com, Oyo Rooms, Pinterest, and RedBus are among the early adopters of AMP for Gmail. Similarly, email clients such as Outlook, Yahoo Mail, and Mail.ru are set to add AMP support.

Google in a blog post highlighted that with AMP for Gmail, users will be able to reply to an existing comment, RSVP to an event, or fill out a questionnaire directly from within the email they've received on Gmail. This adds a dynamic nature to emails and reduces the burden of moving from one tab to another to perform a certain task.

"Take commenting in Google Docs, for example," Gmail's Product Manager Aakash Sahney explained in the blog post. "Instead of receiving individual email notifications when someone mentions you in a comment, now, you'll see an up-to-date thread in Gmail where you can easily reply or resolve the comment, right from within the message."

The new experience on Gmail isn't something afresh. Google announced AMP for emails back in February last year. It came as an expansion to the existing AMP project that Google aimed to make webpages load faster on mobile devices. However, Google has now revealed that it is releasing a beta of AMP for Gmail to the general G Suite audience.

At present, support for AMP is rolling to Gmail users on the Web, though mobile users would also get a similar experience in the coming future. G Suite customers will be able to enable dynamic email for their organisations directly from the Admin console in the next few days.

Google is working with partners such as Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, Oyo Rooms, Pinterest, and RedBus who will start offering dynamic emails. Likewise, third-party email products, including Amazon SES, Litmus, Pinpoint, SparkPost, and Twilio Sendgrid are also implementing necessary changes at their end to enable AMP support. Email clients such as Outlook, Yahoo Mail, and Mail.ru are also planning to bring a new experience.