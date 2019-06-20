Technology News
When Glassdoor first started ranking CEOs back in 2013, Zuckerberg was ranked the number one CEO in the US, with a 99 percent approval rating.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook

Social media giant Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dropped from his 2018 rank of number 16 to number 55 on the Glassdoor list of Top Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the US this year, as chosen by employees. 

A total of 27 CEOs from the tech industry made it to the job and recruiting site Glassdoor's annual list of CEOs from top companies, news website CNET reported late on Tuesday.

According to the report, Zuckerberg lagged behind Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also received a 94 percent CEO approval rating but came in 46th place overall.

On the other hand, the Facebook CEO still managed to came ahead of Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose approval rating was 92 percent, securing him the 69th spot on the list.

However, Cook is one of only two CEOs to remain in the top 100 for all seven years along with Zuckerberg.

Other technology CEOs like Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Microsoft's Satya Nadella bagged the coveted fifth and sixth spots in the list gaining an employee approval rating of 98 percent each.

It may be recalled that when Glassdoor first started ranking CEOs back in 2013, Zuckerberg was ranked the number one CEO in the US, with a 99 percent approval rating. 
 

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai
