Gadgets To Help You Accomplish Your New Year Resolutions

Are you making a New Year resolution for yourself? Studies show that more than half of all resolutions fail, but this year you can use technology to accomplish your goals. Setting New Year resolutions is a good way to improve your life and achieve new goals. Once you know what you want, you can use a bunch of gadgets to help you track your progress, motivate you to keep going, and avoid potential roadblocks.

Distraction-free reading with Kindle Paperwhite (10th gen)

If your New Year resolution is around reading more books, then you need a Kindle by your side. A Kindle is a very useful device for people who love to read or want to develop a habit of reading. Why Kindle when you have a phone to read almost anything you want? Well, has it ever happened to you that you were too immersed in reading something, and suddenly a sound of notification distracted you? Whether it was mail, text, call, or maybe just those annoying ads we have to deal with these days. A Kindle will help you cut the noise and stay focused on reading.

Price: ₹10,999

Stay motivated to be fitter with Fitbit Charge 5

Most of the New Year resolutions centre around fitness. People promise themselves to go for a run every day and get inside that gym instead of just watching people doing cardio and lifting weights from outside. It is good to take your fitness seriously and keep a track of it. Fitbit's Charge 5 is a fitness tracker that will help you in tracking your daily steps, sleep, heart rate variability, body temperature and much more. It's swim-proof with water resistance up to 50 metres, and is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. With only two hours of charging the battery, the Fitbit Charge 5 can last for up to 7 days.

Price: ₹4,999

Focus while working or working out with Powerbeats Pro (wireless earbuds)

Various studies have claimed that listening to music elevates our mood and increases productivity by putting us in a good mood. Powerbeats Pro is there to help you out in such a case. The wire-free earbuds feature the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended range. The battery provides for up to 9 hours of listening time, and a 5-minute of charge gives 1.5 hours of playback just in case you are too lazy to charge your headphone. The ergonomics of the earbuds have been designed keeping tough workouts or running in mind.

Price: ₹21,500

Automate your home cleaning with Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P

If your New Year's resolution revolves around keeping your home clean, then Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P will be a good choice for you. Launched in 2020, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P comes with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function and has a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation. All you need to do is ask it to start cleaning, and the small vacuum cleaner, through intelligent mapping and route planning, will clean your home. You can connect your smartphone to Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P through the Mi Home app and access several features that will make you so lazy that you will forget where your broom is. And you never have to worry for the little vacuum cleaner to lose its way back to its dock, since it saves the location of each room as a map after its first cleaning drive only.

Price: ₹22,999

Stay organized with Apple AirTag

Do you keep losing your keys or wallets, or possibly anything? And have made up your mind about not letting this happen in the next year? Apple AirTag might be the one thing you need to help you as it's very good at finding items misplaced in known space. It is a tracking device that can be attached to a small personal object like keys, wallet, backpack and almost anything that one keeps forgetting. It can be linked to your Apple ID using an iOS device and controlled using Apple's Find My app. AirTag runs on a replaceable battery that is said to power the device for up to a year, so you don't have to keep charging it every day or weekly. Just put in the battery, and the AirTag is good to go!

Price: ₹3,190 for one and ₹10,900 for a 4-pack

Enjoy fast food without the guilt with Philips 1400W 4.1 L Air Fryer

Healthy eating habits are also new year resolutions for many. Whether a person is into fitness or just into keeping themselves healthy by having nutritious and low-fat food, an air fryer is a necessity. Air frying is healthier when compared to frying in oil. Philips Air Fryer promises up to 90% less fat food using the Rapid Air Technology. Using an air fryer can help you cut down the overall fat content of your food drastically. Now you can have your favourite fried food without thinking twice and feeling guilty.

Price: ₹7,175

How to buy the above electronics to help you fulfil your new year resolution for 2022?

Don't let your tight budget stop you from changing bad habits and following new routines that will help you grow both physically and mentally. HDFC Bank's EasyEMI service is what you can count on for this.

HDFC Bank has introduced several ways to avail EasyEMI for its debit and credit cardholders, so you don't have to push something you desire for tomorrow. You can easily settle your payments in easy instalments options from 6 months to 36 months.

Even you don't own an HDFC Bank debit card or credit card, you can easily apply for an EasyEMI card and get every purchase above ₹10,000 converted automatically into EMI for 9 months. HDFC Bank EasyEMI Card can also be used as a regular credit card for both offline and online purchases.

Even if you are not an HDFC Bank's customer, you need not worry as you can opt for EasyEMI on Consumer Loan. All you have to do is visit a nearby store and provide income proof and documents for KYC Proof, and go ahead with whatever you desire to purchase.

For more details visit HDFC Bank's official website here.