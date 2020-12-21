Technology News
loading

Future Group’s Plea Against Amazon on Reliance Deal Dismissed by Delhi High Court

Future sold its retail assets in August to Reliance Industries in a deal Amazon said breached agreements.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 December 2020 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Future Group’s Plea Against Amazon on Reliance Deal Dismissed by Delhi High Court

Amazon had won an injunction to halt sale from a Singapore arbitrator that the sides had agreed to use

Highlights
  • Amazon had lodged a complaint with India's market regulator
  • Future is credited as transforming India's retail sector in recent years
  • The CCI last month approved Future's sale to Reliance

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea from India's Future Group that sought to restrain US partner Amazon from interfering in its $3.4-billion (roughly Rs. 25,000 crores) asset sale to Reliance.

Future sold its retail assets in August to Reliance in a deal Amazon said breached agreements Future made with the U.S. ecommerce leader in 2019.

In October, Amazon had won an injunction to halt the sale from a Singapore arbitrator that the sides had agreed to use in case of dispute.

Future later said the order was not binding, prompting Amazon to lodge a complaint with India's market regulator.

Future is widely credited as transforming India's retail sector in recent decades. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the business so hard that founder Kishore Biyani sought a buyer.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month approved Future's sale of its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

On Monday, the court observed that the suit filed by Future Group unit Future Retail was maintainable and its resolution approving the transaction with Reliance was also valid.

However, it noted that Amazon cannot be barred from writing to regulators on account of potentially irreparable damage, Justice Mukta Gupta said in the verdict.

India's retail sector is likely to grow 46 percent over the next four years to an annual $1.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 95,74,500 crores), showed data from Forrester Research. The key battle is over groceries, likely to be worth around $740 billion (roughly Rs. 54,50,100 crores) a year by 2024, the data showed.

Reliance and Future dominate the market in India, with the next competitor, Avenue Supermarts's DMart, being far behind in terms of stores and reach.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Future Group, Amazon, Reliance
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Surface Online, Galaxy S21 Wallpapers Leaked
OnePlus Watch in Development Confirms Co-Founder Pete Lau, May Come With Google’s Wear OS

Related Stories

Future Group’s Plea Against Amazon on Reliance Deal Dismissed by Delhi High Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Review
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specification Details Surface Online
  4. OnePlus Watch With Wear OS May Just Be in the Works, Suggests Pete Lau
  5. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Microsoft is Designing Its Own Chips to Replace Intel Processors
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in Second Half of 2021 in India, Price Tipped: Report
  2. OnePlus Watch in Development Confirms Co-Founder Pete Lau, May Come With Google’s Wear OS
  3. Future Group’s Plea Against Amazon on Reliance Deal Dismissed by Delhi High Court
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications Surface Online, Galaxy S21 Wallpapers Leaked
  5. Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $38.5 Million at Box Office in Opening Weekend
  7. Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design
  8. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  9. iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing
  10. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com