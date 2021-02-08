Technology News
loading

Future-Reliance Deal: Delhi High Court Stays Direction to Maintain Status Quo

The bench also declined Amazon's request to keep its order in abeyance for a week so that it can explore appropriate remedies.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 February 2021 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Future-Reliance Deal: Delhi High Court Stays Direction to Maintain Status Quo

EA order SIAC had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail

Highlights
  • Dispute centres around FRL's decision to sell some businesses to Reliance
  • FRL said it had complied with all regulatory requirements
  • The February 2 order had come on Amazon's suit seeking enforcement

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed its single judge direction to Future Retail (FRL) and various statutory authorities to maintain status quo with regard to the Rs. 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh passed in the interim direction on FRL's appeal challenging the February 2 order of the single judge.

The bench also declined Amazon's request to keep its order in abeyance for a week so that it can explore appropriate remedies.

The court while staying the February 2 order said that statutory authorities, like National Company Law Tribunal, CCI, and SEBI, cannot be restrained from proceeding in accordance with law with regard to the deal.

The court also issued notice to Amazon and sought its stand on FRL's appeal by February 26 when it will commence day-to-day hearing of the matter.

The February 2 order had come on Amazon's suit seeking enforcement of the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) order restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs. 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

The October 25, 2020 EA order by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail. 

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Retail, Future Retail, Amazon
Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Date Set for February 11, to Feature Dual Rear Cameras and 6.82-Inch Display

Related Stories

Future-Reliance Deal: Delhi High Court Stays Direction to Maintain Status Quo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Discontinue iPhone 12 mini Production Due to Weak Demand
  2. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Sport Camera Setup With Hasselblad Branding
  4. Redmi K40 Teased to Feature Stereo Speakers and ‘Great’ Battery Life
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Receives US FCC Certification
  7. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  8. Nokia 5.4 Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Official India Launch
  9. Watch the New Trailer for F9, the Next Fast & Furious Movie
  10. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
  2. Future-Reliance Deal: Delhi High Court Stays Direction to Maintain Status Quo
  3. Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Date Set for February 11, to Feature Dual Rear Cameras and 6.82-Inch Display
  4. Redmi K40 Teased to Come With ‘Smallest’ Selfie Camera Hole, Stereo Speakers, and ‘Great’ Battery Life
  5. Realme Race Alleged TENAA Listing Shows Hole-Punch Cutout Display, BIS Listing Tips Imminent India Launch
  6. Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Launch Confirmed, Xiaomi Expected to Launch New Tablet as Well This Year
  7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Testing Feature to Mute Videos Before Sharing: Report
  9. CD Projekt Focusing on Improving Cyberpunk 2077, CEO Says After Global Backlash
  10. Dogecoin: What Is It, the Musk Connection, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com