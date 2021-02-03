Technology News
loading

Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon

Amazon had argued in a New Delhi court that Future breached certain pre-existing contracts by selling retail assets to Reliance.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2021 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon

A court stalled Future Group's sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries after objections

Highlights
  • Shares of Future Retail dropped 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday
  • Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.2 percent but recovered later.
  • Amazon argued in Delhi court that Future breached pre-existing contracts

India's Future Group will challenge a New Delhi court order that has blocked its $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 24,700 crores) retail assets sale on objections of business partner Amazon, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

A court stalled Future Group's sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries on Tuesday after Amazon raised objections to the deal, in a battle of the retail titans that could reshape the shopping sector.

The appeal against that order is set to be filed later on Wednesday in the court, before a bigger two-judge bench, the source said, declining to be identified

Future and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Future Retail dropped 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday. Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.2 percent, but recovered later.

US online giant Amazon had argued in Delhi court that Future breached certain pre-existing contracts by selling retail assets to Reliance.

It had asked the court to enforce an earlier order from an arbitrator who put the Future-Reliance deal on hold. The court on Tuesday said the arbitration order was enforceable and asked all Indian authorities to maintain status quo on the transaction, effectively putting the deal on hold.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Future Group, Amazon, Reliance, Mukesh Ambani, Kishore Biyani
iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim

Related Stories

Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. Google Meet Getting Green Room-Like Feature to Check Settings Before Calls
  8. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 25,000, May Launch With Powerful Exynos Chipset
  2. Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
  3. Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles
  5. Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
  6. Adobe Acrobat Adds Multiple Useful Tools for PDFs on Web; Users Can Now Add Passwords, Merge or Split Files
  7. Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
  8. Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
  9. iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
  10. Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com