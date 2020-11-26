Technology News
loading

France Orders Tech Giants to Pay Digital Service Tax

France suspended collection of the tax early this year while negotiations were underway at the OECD on an overhaul of international tax rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 November 2020 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
France Orders Tech Giants to Pay Digital Service Tax

France applied a 3 percent levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies

Highlights
  • Amazon has received a reminder from the French authorities to pay the tax
  • Facebook's stance is to ensure compliance with all tax laws
  • Paris has said it will withdraw the tax as soon as OECD deal is reached

France's finance ministry has sent out notices to big tech companies liable for its digital service tax to pay the levy as planned in December, the ministry said on Wednesday.

France suspended collection of the tax, which will hit companies like Facebook and Amazon, early this year while negotiations were underway at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on an overhaul of international tax rules.

The finance ministry has long said it would collect the tax in December as planned if the talks proved unfruitful by then, which is what happened when the nearly 140 countries involved agreed last month to keep negotiating until mid 2021.

"Companies subject to the tax have received their notice to pay the 2020 instalment," a ministry official said.

France last year applied a 3 percent levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies with revenues of more than EUR 25 million (roughly Rs. 200 crores) there and EUR 750 million (roughly Rs. 6,600 crores) worldwide.

Facebook's stance "is to ensure compliance with all tax laws in the jurisdictions where we operate", it said, adding it had received its tax bill from the French authorities.

Amazon has received a reminder from the French authorities to pay the tax, and will comply, according to a person familiar with the matter at the online retailer.

Paris has said it will withdraw the tax as soon as an OECD deal is reached to update the rules on cross-border taxation for the age of online commerce, where big internet companies can book profits in low-tax countries regardless of where their customers are.

The talks stalled as the Trump administration became reluctant to sign on to a multilateral agreement, officials have said.

"We will levy this digital taxation mid December as we always explained to the US administration," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a Bloomberg event on Monday.

"Our goal remains to have an OECD agreement by the first months of 2021," he said.

Dan Neidle, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance, was sceptical US President-elect Joe Biden would agree to such a deal.

"I'm not sure why Biden would agree to something which enables US corporations to pay more tax in Europe and has not many benefits to the US," said Neidle.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital Service Tax
Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton

Related Stories

France Orders Tech Giants to Pay Digital Service Tax
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday
  4. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  5. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  6. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  7. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  8. iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Demand Better Than Expected: Analyst
  9. FAU-G Set to Release in November as an Indian Alternative to PUBG
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. TWS Earbuds Shipments in India Up 723 Percent YoY in Q3, Boat Emerged as Leading Player: Counterpoint
  2. Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More
  3. SpaceX to Press Ahead With Starlink Tests, Delays Commercial Service
  4. Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected
  5. Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y1s With Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. France Orders Tech Giants to Pay Digital Service Tax
  8. Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton
  9. Slack in Talks to Be Acquired by Salesforce: Report
  10. TikTok Sale Deadline Extended to December 4 by US Treasury
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com