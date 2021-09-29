Technology News
loading

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says AI 'Watershed' Moment for Technology But Not Necessarily Good

AI has proved useful to predict patterns, our tastes, and likes and dislikes.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 September 2021 10:56 IST
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says AI 'Watershed' Moment for Technology But Not Necessarily Good

Former Google boss said they earlier considered the solution to bad information was more information

Highlights
  • Eric Schmidt was the CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011
  • He then became Executive Chairman of Google and later its parent Alphabet
  • He stepped down from the position in 2017

Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool. From self-driving cars to assisting doctors and directing our social media interactions, it is playing a role that is unprecedented. Considering the speed at which it is acquiring this central role, there are bound to be some concerns about how we should integrate ourselves with it – and to what extent. Discussing these themes with The Atlantic, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, said we are in a “watershed” moment for the technology. But it does not necessarily mean evolution.

With AI, Schmidt said in the interview, the current problem of misinformation will be “child's play” and people will try to use it to manipulate others. For instance, AI is already being used to read our browsing history. It has proved itself useful to predict patterns, our tastes, and likes and dislikes. Based on algorithms, it suggests which website we may visit next or what product we may want to buy.

“We're all online. All of these systems will be learning what we care about, but we could then be manipulated. That will have as big an impact as the discussions that we're having, for example, in conflict,” Schmidt told the magazine. 

When asked in the interview about how he, as Google CEO in 2006, tried to curb the spread of misinformation and extremism online, Schmidt said, during those years, they viewed the solution to “bad information is more information” and aggressively removed misinformation in spite of criticism. He praised Facebook and Twitter for doing the same with COVID-19 but asked the industry to do more to find a way to stop misinformation. He suggested the industry can start by asking the right questions. “Where did this information actually come from? Where did this picture or this text or video or whatever—where did it enter all of our systems, and then who modified it?”

This could help in at least understanding the source of manipulation, he said.

But the former Google boss dismissed the notion that AI is all bad. Citing science, where AI can have a big impact in taking the research forward quickly, he said a massive amount of data and the explosion of knowledge is overwhelming the brilliant brains of scientists. “You can imagine that the AI system, which sees everything and can summarise, can be used to move biology forward, drug discovery forward, and so forth at enormous rates.”

Schmidt has written a book with former US Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger and MIT dean Daniel Huttenlocher on how AI will transform how we experience the world. The Age Of AI is coming out in November.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eric Scdmidt, Google, Artificial Intelligence, AI, The Age Of AI
Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says AI 'Watershed' Moment for Technology But Not Necessarily Good
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  7. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Review: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced
  2. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series October Update Brings Digital Car Key Support to Phones in South Korea: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 15 With Wall-Mounted Design Launched, Amazon Glow Arrives for Kids
  5. Leading Bitcoin Machine Manufacturer to Halt Sales in China Operations Following Crypto Crackdown: Report
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos
  8. CNN Quits Facebook in Australia Citing Defamation Risk from Public Comments on Posts
  9. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Deletes Russian State-Backed RT's German Language Channels Over COVID-19 Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com