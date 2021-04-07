Technology News
Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2021: Jeff Bezos Tops for Fourth Consecutive Year, Elon Musk Ranks Second

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 April 2021 09:57 IST
The ranks of ultra-wealthy are expanding after a year the coronavirus pandemic upended world economies

Highlights
  • Warren Buffett fell out of top five for first time in over two decades
  • This year's list has 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd
  • Elon Musk jumped into second spot on the list, up from 31st last year

Forbes' annual world's billionaires list includes a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topping it for the fourth consecutive year, the media company said on Tuesday.

The ranks of the ultra-wealthy are expanding after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic upended world economies and threatened the livelihoods of people across the globe.

This year's billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,63,22,335 crore), up from $8 trillion (roughly Rs. 5,88,18,000 crore) last year, Forbes said.

"The very, very rich got very, very richer," said Forbes' Chief Content Officer Randall Lane, in an interview with Reuters Video News.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk jumped into second spot on the list, up from 31st last year.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world's richest billionaires.

Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades, as tech executives dominate the Forbes rankings.

This year's list has 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of dating app Bumble, which went public this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

