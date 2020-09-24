Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of homegrown Flipkart Group, on Thursday announced the expansion of its operations into 12 new cities, enabling a one-stop digital marketplace solution for the retail ecosystem.



Ahead of the festive season, the platform will now be operational in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli), and Thane (Navi Mumbai).



"From trendy Jaipuri kurtis to evergreen Mysore silk saris, we aim to help small businesses embrace the digital transformation and emerge as more robust businesses," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Wholesale.



"We are excited to see our initiative contributing to the prosperity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), kiranas, and creating lakhs of new and exciting livelihood opportunities in India," he said in a statement.



By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories like home and kitchen, and grocery.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.