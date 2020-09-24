Technology News
Flipkart Wholesale Expands to Ghaziabad, Meerut, 10 More Cities Ahead of Festive Season

Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories like home and kitchen, and grocery by the end of this year.

By ANI | Updated: 24 September 2020 14:57 IST
The platform will now be operational in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, and Meerut among others cities

Highlights
  • Flipkart Wholesale is available as a smartphone app
  • It also plans to expand into categories like home, kitchen & grocery
  • Agra, Jaipur, and Thane among the 12 cities

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of homegrown Flipkart Group, on Thursday announced the expansion of its operations into 12 new cities, enabling a one-stop digital marketplace solution for the retail ecosystem.

Ahead of the festive season, the platform will now be operational in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli), and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

"From trendy Jaipuri kurtis to evergreen Mysore silk saris, we aim to help small businesses embrace the digital transformation and emerge as more robust businesses," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Wholesale.

"We are excited to see our initiative contributing to the prosperity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), kiranas, and creating lakhs of new and exciting livelihood opportunities in India," he said in a statement.

By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories like home and kitchen, and grocery. 

Further reading: Flipkart, Walmart, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Wholesale Expansion
