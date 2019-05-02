Technology News

Flipkart in Talks to Buy Grocery Chain Namdhari's Fresh: Report

A Flipkart spokesman said the company had no comments.

Updated: 2 May 2019 10:20 IST
Flipkart in Talks to Buy Grocery Chain Namdhari's Fresh: Report

Walmart Inc-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks to buy Indian grocery chain Namdhari's Fresh, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Namdhari's operates over 30 stores in the southern city of Bengaluru, and the acquisition will help Flipkart expand its food and grocery segment, the report added.

Both companies had held talks, one source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that it was not immediately clear if it would result in a deal.

A Flipkart spokesman said the company had no comments.

Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart for roughly $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,10,000 crores) last year, beefing up the competition to Amazon.com in the fast growing Indian e-commerce market.

Walmart and Namdhari's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Flipkart in Talks to Buy Grocery Chain Namdhari's Fresh: Report
