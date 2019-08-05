Technology News
loading

Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App

Flipkart said it won't venture into original content right now.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App

Flipkart will roll out its free video service for all its 160 million million customers this month

Highlights
  • Flipkart is set to offer movies, short videos, and Web series
  • Unlike Amazon Prime Video, Flipkart won't charge its users
  • It doesn't have plans to launch a separate app for the new service

Walmart's Indian unit Flipkart is set to roll out a free video service for all of its 160 million customers this month as the e-commerce company looks for new ways to increase its user base in smaller towns and cities, it said on Monday.

"Most consumers' first touch point with the Internet is through online video content and statistics suggest that video content and entertainment play a key role in bridging the gap for consumers to come online and experience e-commerce," a company spokeswoman told Reuters by phone.

Flipkart, based in the southern city of Bengaluru, said it would offer movies, short videos and Web series on its app, but added it won't venture into original content right now.

Access to affordable smartphones and cheap Internet has made India a growth market for online streaming companies. Locked in a pitched battle for market share in the country, e-commerce firms are looking past bigger cities like Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru for the next wave of growth.

Flipkart competes with Amazon.com's Indian unit in the country. Unlike Amazon's Prime video service, Flipkart won't charge users for streaming and won't launch a separate application for these services, the spokeswoman said.

"We have rolled out the test in among 1 percent of our customers currently and plan to take it to 100 percent of them in the next 20 days," she added.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Flipkart was planning the launch, citing people familiar with the plans. The report said Flipkart would license content from production houses like Walt Disney and local studio Balaji Telefilms.

Amazon currently charges Rs. 999 a year ($14.15), or Rs. 129 ($1.83) a month, for its Prime membership.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS
Honor Smartphones
Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Pre-Bookings Start in India: All You Need to Know
  5. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  9. Poco F1 Price in India Slashed Again
  10. Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Rule the Worldwide Weekend Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Now Reads Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages, Even Lets You Reply to Them
  2. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS
  3. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
  5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Come With New AirGlass, SuperSensing Camera Features; P300, P400, P500 Monikers Trademarked
  6. Reliance to Buy 87.6 Percent Stake in Google-Backed Shopping Tech Startup Fynd
  7. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report
  8. Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 With 144Hz Display, Up to 16GB RAM Launched
  9. YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android
  10. Robert Downey Jr. Blames 'Assistant' for Mistakenly Tweeting From a Huawei Phone, Instead of a OnePlus 7 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.