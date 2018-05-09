Flipkart-Walmart Deal Sealed, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Says

Flipkart is being purchased by US-based retailing giant Walmart, SoftBank Group CEO and Founder Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Son said on a conference call after SoftBank earnings that the agreement was finalised on Tuesday night, Japan time. He also added that the company's investment in the Indian e-commerce company had almost doubled. For now, exact financial details of the deal are not known.
Previous reports citing people familiar with the matter said the deal would see a 75 percent controlling stake in Flipkart being sold, with Walmart and Google parent Alphabet said to be buying a 60 percent and 15 percent stake respectively. Japan's SoftBank Group, which owns roughly a fifth of Flipkart through its Vision Fund, is expected to completely exit, Reuters previously reported.
Developing story...
