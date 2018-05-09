Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart-Walmart Deal Announced; Walmart to Buy 77 Percent Controlling Stake for $16 Billion

 
, 09 May 2018
Highlights

  • Remaining business to be held by Binny Bansal, Tencent, Microsoft, etc.
  • Deal includes $2 billion of funding from new equity in Flipkart
  • Deal to knock about 25-30 cents off our earnings in fiscal 2019: Walmart

Walmart has agreed to pay $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh crores) for a roughly 77 percent stake in Indian online shopping site Flipkart, the US retailer's biggest foreign investment ever as it battles rival Amazon.com in one of the world's biggest emerging markets.

The remainder of the business will be held by some of Flipkart's existing shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, China's Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment was more than the $10-12 billion given by sources close to the deal in the past week.

Walmart said it expected the deal to knock about 25-30 cents off its earnings in fiscal 2019, assuming the deal closes at the end of the second quarter.

It also said that the deal included $2 billion (roughly Rs. 13,400 crores) of funding from new equity in Flipkart, which could be sold to additional investors in the future, diluting the US company's overall stake.

Comments

