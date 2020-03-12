Technology News
loading

NCLAT Rejects CAIT Plea Against CCI Nod for Flipkart's Acquisition

The appellate tribunal said that the plea by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) lacked merit.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 12 March 2020 17:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NCLAT Rejects CAIT Plea Against CCI Nod for Flipkart's Acquisition

CAIT had said that a small number of sellers were accounting for substantial sales on Flipkart

Highlights
  • NCLAT said the plea by CAIT lacked merit
  • Presence of Walmart likely to add value to Indian economy, bench observed
  • Walmart picked up a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday set aside traders' body CAIT's plea against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval for Walmart's acquisition of e-commerce major Flipkart.

The appellate tribunal said that the plea by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) lacked merit and the association could not establish its allegations against anti-trust body's approval to the deal.

The two-judge bench also observed that the presence of Walmart is likely to add value to the Indian economy.

The US retail giant Walmart picked up a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018 and CCI in August 2018 had said that it approved the acquisition.

CAIT had said that a small number of sellers were accounting for substantial sales on Flipkart, and with Walmart coming in, the issue would aggravate as Walmart's goods through preferred sellers would be prioritised and given discounts by Flipkart.

The traders' body has time and again raised its concerns over the alleged bias towards certain preferred sellers along with the issue of deep discounting.

Following its requests, the CCI also ordered an anti-trust probe against e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart earlier this year which the Karnataka High Court later stayed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NCLAT, CAIT, Flipkart
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

NCLAT Rejects CAIT Plea Against CCI Nod for Flipkart's Acquisition
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  3. Coronavirus Maps Apps Being Used to Spread Malware: Resaerchers
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  5. Nokia Android 10 Update Roadmap Revised Due to Coronavirus
  6. Resumption of Work at Foxconn Factories in China Beats Expectations: Gou
  7. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says on Early Disney+ Rollout
  8. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  9. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. From Artificial Teeth to a Broom, Here's What India Left in Uber in 2020
  2. Foxconn China Factories' Work Resumption Beats Expectations, Says Founder Terry Gou
  3. Coronavirus Maps Apps Being Used to Spread Malware: Researchers
  4. NCLAT Rejects CAIT Plea Against CCI Nod for Flipkart's Acquisition
  5. Over 100 New Minor Planets Found at the Edge of the Solar System: Study
  6. TikTok Owner ByteDance Announces China Leaders, Targets 100,000 Global Headcount
  7. Poco X2 Next Sale Date in India Set for March 17 via Flipkart
  8. Amazon India Brings Alexa-Powered Voice-Based Shopping Experience to Its Android App
  9. D2h Stream Set-Top Box, D2h Magic Stick Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Israeli Court Orders Facebook to Unblock Account of NSO Group Employee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.