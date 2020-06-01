Technology News
Flipkart to Re-Apply for Food Retail License

If successful, Flipkart would compete with Amazon India, BigBasket, Grofers, and JioMart.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2020 17:57 IST
Highlights
  • Flipkart’s earlier proposal was reportedly rejected last week
  • It will now re-apply
  • Flipkart is owned by Walmart

Walmart's Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart said on Monday it would re-apply for a food retail license in India after reports said its earlier proposal was rejected by the government last week. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) last week rejected the e-retailer's proposal to sell food products through online and mobile platforms, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday.

"We are evaluating the department's response and intend to re-apply as we look to continue making a significant impact on small businesses and communities in India," the company said in a statement.

If successful, Flipkart would compete with Amazon's India unit, Alibaba-backed BigBasket, SoftBank-backed Grofers, and Reliance Industries's recently launched JioMart.

