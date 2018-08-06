NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Takes on Amazon, Kicks Off August 10

, 06 August 2018
Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Takes on Amazon, Kicks Off August 10

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale will include offers on smartphones, laptops, and more.

Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale has been announced. The online retailer has gone ahead and revealed that its next big sale, in anticipation of India's 72nd Independence Day, will be held between August 10-12, 2018. While offers haven't yet been revealed, Flipkart has announced that it will be holding blockbuster deals, price crash offers, rush hour deals, The Freedom Hour, and hourly deals during the 72-hour sale period. Amazon India is also conducting its Freedom Sale that kicks off a day earlier, on August 9. The sale will, however, run until August 12.

As part of Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale, users can avail a cashback of up to 10 percent with Citibank credit cards, however the upper amount limit is not yet known. Flipkart has revealed that blockbuster deals and price crash offers will be held every eight hours during the sale period. Apart from that, a 'rush hour' with 'revolutionary deals' will be held between 12am and 2am on August 10, i.e, at the start of the Flipkart sale.

Other than that, hourly deals will be held during the entirety of the 72-hour period, similar to the Lightning deals that have previously been held during Amazon India's sales. Lastly, a 'Freedom Countdown' will be held on all three days of the Flipkart sale, between 7:47pm and 8:18pm, with 31 minutes of price drops on products across categories.

From what little has been revealed about the Flipkart sale till now, there will be offers on smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and more. Up to 80 percent discount is also expected on select laptops, audio equipment, and cameras from manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, Google, and more.

To stay prepared for the Flipkart sale, the e-commerce site recommends measures like adding your favourite products to the wishlist, saving credit/ debit card details to your account, and updating your delivery address beforehand.

Announced last week, Amazon.in is hosting its 'Amazon Freedom Sale' from August 9-12. The sale has previewed deals on smartphones such as OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Moto G6, and others. There will be cashback of 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo Nex
