Flipkart Superr Sale is now live and is offering a plethora of deals on a range of products. The one-day sale kicked off on August 25 and will run until midnight. Notably, Flipkart Plus users already had exclusive early access to the sale at 9pm last night. The sale that appears to be a rehash of previous promotional sales on the platform, is offering 'Superr' deals, price crash offers, exclusive offers, and more. The Flipkart sale includes the usual suspects - offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, among other major categories. Notably, a 10 percent instant discount for purchases of select products is available for HDFC debit and credit card users.

It is worth noting that Flipkart Plus members will enjoy free shipping and priority customer care during the sale. Also, the membership does not cost anything currently and you can sign up just to make the most of the Superr Sale. Also, products in a few categories are available with a 5 percent discount on EMI transactions done using ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, buyback offers, and exchange offers on some products.

Flipkart Superr Sale Live Updates

Flipkart sale offers on mobile phones

The Flipkart Superr Sale offers several deals on smartphones from brands such as Asus, Honor, Infinix, Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, Moto, Lenovo, Vivo, Oppo, and others. As stated previously, the top deals include offers from Asus, including the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone 5Z. A Rs. 500 discount will be applicable on purchase of the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage models of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. Additionally, buyers interested in the company's flagship ZenFone 5Z, will be eligible for an extra Rs. 3,000 discount on exchanging their old smartphones, and an additional Rs. 2,000 discount for Axis Bank credit and debit card users.

Meanwhile, the Flipkart 'Superr' offers include the Apple iPhone SE that is available for Rs. 17,999 (MRP 26,000). The Moto Z2 Play (4GB RAM/ 64GB storage) is available on Flipkart at Rs. 18,999 (MRP 27,999). Buyers can also avail an extra Rs. 5,000 on exchanging their old handsets. Also, the Honor 9i (4GB RAM/ 64GB storage) has been listed at Rs. 12,999 as a part of the sale. The original price of the handset is Rs. 19,999.

Apart from the ones mentioned, Flipkart is also offering deals on several other mobiles. The Honor 7A (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) is available for Rs. 8,999, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for Rs. 14,999, Honor 9 Lite (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) is available for Rs. 10,999, the Galaxy On6 is available for Rs. 13,490. Also, the Vivo V9 is available for Rs. 20,990 with an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchange. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 2 can be purchased at Rs. 39,990 using a Rs. 8,000 HDFC cashback offer.

Others top mobile deals include the Galaxy On Nxt that is available for Rs. 10,900, the Mi Mix 2 is available for Rs. 24,999, the Moto G6 Play (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) is available for Rs. 11,999. Also, Flipkart is offering extra discounts via exchange offers on smartphones like Vivo Y83, Vivo X21, and Vivo V9.

Flipkart sale offers on laptops, and other electronic gadgets

Besides the mobile deals, the Flipkart sale is offering a Rs. 10,000 discount on student laptops via its Back to College store. The e-commerce platform is giving exchange offers and no-cost EMI on Inter Core i5 laptops, Rs. 3,000 off on Intel Core i3 laptops, and more. Meanwhile, there are several deals on other electronic gadgets such as Google Chromecast, gaming consoles, data storage devices, etc. Additionally, there is an offer on the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm with an aluminium case. It is available for Rs. 28,900 on Flipkart.

It is worth noting that Flipkart has also announced rush hour deals from midnight to 2am IST, Superr deals on smartphones and gadgets every eight hours, epic 24 deals which will bring new deals on varied category products every hour, and price crashes on products from home décor, beauty, clothing, and accessories categories every eight hours. Flipkart sale will also list best prices on 'Super Star' products, which essentially will be a list of popular products on the site with 4+ star ratings.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.