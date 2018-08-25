The Best Deals From Flipkart Superr Sale: Live Updates

Flipkart's 'Superr Sale' is now live with offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and a lot more. The one-day sale seems like a rehash of Flipkart's previous promotional sales considering the number of similar deals available today. It's still a good chance to grab something in case you missed out on the previous sales.

HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will be able to get 10 percent instant discount worth up to ₹1,000 on their purchases. Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and other offers on select products.

We'll be sharing some of the best deals available today during Flipkart's Superr Sale right here. This page will be updated frequently so make sure you bookmark it and keep coming back for fresh deals.

Here are the best deals from Flipkart Superr Sale right now:

Sanyo 43-inch full-HD LED TV

The Sanyo 43-inch full-HD LED TV is down to ₹18,999 (MRP ₹38,990). That's around ₹1,000 less than the usual selling price. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another discount worth up to ₹8,000 on the purchase. The LED TV features two HDMI slots and two USB slots. If you're in the market for a basic full-HD LED TV, you may want to check this one out.

Price: ₹18,99 (MRP ₹38,990)

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3835 all-in-one printer

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3835 printer is available at ₹5,499 (MRP ₹8,804). If you have an old printer lying around, you can swap it for another ₹1,000 (maximum) off using the bundled exchange offer. The all-in-one printer includes a 2.2-inch mono touchscreen display to let you perform specific actions without using a separate device.

Price: ₹5,499 (MRP ₹8,804)

Google Pixel 2 128GB

The Google Pixel 2 is a hot favourite during any promotional sale on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently down to Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000). HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get a cashback worth Rs. 8,000. The bundled exchange offer includes a maximum discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 off the listed price. The overall deal is still pretty sweet if you're not willing to wait for the next-generation Pixel phones, which are rumoured to be around the corner. The Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch full-HD display and a 12.2-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC supported by 4GB of RAM, and it runs Android 8.0.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

