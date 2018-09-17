NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Said to Be Eyeing Stake in Hotstar

, 17 September 2018
Flipkart Said to Be Eyeing Stake in Hotstar

Highlights

  • There is high demand in the country for video streaming services
  • Hotstar was launched in India in 2015
  • Flipkart has already tied up with Hotstar to launch a video ad platform

Walmart's Flipkart unit is in talks to buy a stake in Star India's video streaming service Hotstar, the Mint daily reported on Monday, stepping up the e-commerce firm's battle with Amazon.com by expanding into video content.

Flipkart's reported talks with Hotstar come at a time when there is high demand in the country for video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which offer original content shows like Sacred Games and Breathe.

Hotstar, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox's Star India unit, launched in India in 2015 - about a year ahead of streaming giant Netflix and nearly two years ahead of Amazon Prime Video debut in the country - remains well ahead of both in terms of its popularity with domestic users.

Hotstar has been offering premium content like HBO's Game of Thrones and live-streaming of popular Indian Premier League cricket for an annual subscription of Rs. 999 ($13.90).

A Hotstar representative denied any such talks with Flipkart, but said it was open to partnerships that can help grow the Internet ecosystem in India and beyond.

Flipkart was not immediately available for comment.

Flipkart has already tied up with Hotstar to launch a video advertisement platform in July. Hotstar is also one of the Internet partners for Flipkart Plus, its customer loyalty programme competing with Amazon Prime.

Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart for nearly $16 billion in what was the US retail giant's largest-ever deal and a move to take on arch-rival Amazon in a key growth market.

Flipkart, along with its fashion units Myntra and Jabong, is slightly ahead of Amazon in India's online retail, according to Forrester estimates.

Comments

Hotstar, Flipkart, Walmart, India, Star India
Flipkart Said to Be Eyeing Stake in Hotstar
  1. WhatsApp for Android to Get 'Swipe to Reply' Feature: Report
  2. OnePlus Says It's Making a Smart TV
  3. New iPhones Launched, Jio Cashback Offer, Moto G6 Plus in India & More News
  4. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  5. Oppo Phone With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Spotted in 3 Variants
  6. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  7. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  8. Apple Announces iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave Release Dates
  9. Amazon Pay EMI Is Now Available on Mobile: Here's How It Works
  10. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
