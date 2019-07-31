Technology News
loading

Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India

The e-commerce company is planning to work closely with major NGOs and government bodies to expand its initiative.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India

Flipkart Samarth store lists products such as jackets, handbags, and kitchenware

Highlights
  • Flipkart has initially partnered with five entities in India
  • It has a special focus on women-led enterprises
  • The Flipkart Samarth store is available on the Web and mobile apps

Flipkart on Wednesday launched an initiative to bring India's artisans, weavers, and handicrafts producers on board. Called "Flipkart Samarth," the initiative is aimed to open up national market access for Indian artisans and handicraft communities by letting them start selling their products through the online marketplace that is touted to have a registered customer base of over 150 million customers. The Bengaluru-based e-commerce company has also promised to support local artisans and weavers in the country by offering them dedicated support for onboarding, cataloguing, account management, and business insights. Additionally, Flipkart is set to take reduced commission and give dedicated seller and warehousing support to Indian craftsmen.

Initially, Flipkart has tied up with five entities to kick off the Flipkart Samarth programme in India. These entities are namely Anuna.in, Indha, Craftizen, Eco Stripes, and NABET India. However, the company is planning to work closely with major NGOs and government bodies alongside livelihood missions to reach a large number of rural entrepreneurs in the country.

There is a special focus towards women-led enterprises, differently-abled enterpreneurs, artisans, and weavers who have lack of access to working capital, poor infrastructure, and inadequate training, the company said in a statement.

As per the information available on the Flipkart site, the participants of the Flipkart Samarth programme will receive dedicated assistance in terms of registration, listing of products, and cataloguing as well as warehousing space and sale events to showcase different offerings online. Further, the company has mentioned on its site that it will offer support of an account manager for free of charge for six months. It is also claimed to offer the "most competitive rate cards" for listing products online and will host seller events to provide easy approachability to rural producers.

Flipkart has introduced a dedicated Flipkart Samarth store that is live on its site as well as mobile apps. The store features collections, namely Handlooms and Weaves, Block Printing, and Embroidery and Embellishments. Also, there are distinct products such as jackets, handbags, clutches, cushion covers, kitchenware, craft diaries, office supplies, and photoframes designed by the artisans, craftsmen, and weavers.

"Through Flipkart Samarth, we are helping traditionally underserved communities access a pan-India market and engage with over 150 million customers. The initiative will help us partner with the government and add impetus to various social empowerment schemes," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, in the statement.

Notably, Flipkart isn't the only e-commerce company in India that's set to start selling Indian artwork through its online marketplace. Amazon India, Flipkart's arch-rival and the subsidiary of US-based Amazon.com, also hosts products from local artisans and weavers on a dedicated India Artisan Craft Store. It is touted to source products from master weavers, co-operatives, and government agencies.

Walmart-backed Flipkart last week revamped its seller onboarding process to ease the first-time e-commerce experience for medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) in India. The company also recently stationed 13 regional teams across the country to help onboard new sellers in person.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Samarth, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
Honor Smartphones
Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  5. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  6. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  9. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  10. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  2. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
  4. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  5. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  6. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  7. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
  8. iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
  9. Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
  10. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.