With just a few days left for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale to begin, the online marketplace continues to reveal some of its biggest upcoming offers on smartphones. Flipkart earlier revealed the upcoming offers on Honor smartphones and followed it up by showing off its 'Crazy Deals' and other upcoming offers on smartphones. Flipkart and Asus have teamed up to offer discounts and bundled offers on ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the ZenFone 5Z during the upcoming sale.

Flipkart, Amazon Sales Begin October 10: How to Prepare for the Big Festive Season Sales

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 offer during Flipkart sale

During the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart will be selling the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (3GB, 32GB) at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999). The company claims this will be the first time a smartphone with Snapdragon 636 SoC will be available under the Rs. 10,000 price point. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be sold at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart says this deal will make it the most affordable smartphone with 6GB RAM and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to Make Sure You Get the Best Deals

Apart from this, the Asus ZenFone 5Z will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999). Flipkart will offer an extra instant discount worth Rs. 3,000 over the normal exchange value when OnePlus users swap their old phone with the ZenFone 5Z. In addition, HDFC Bank cards will receive an additional discount of 10 percent. No-cost EMI options will be available up to six months on select cards. Flipkart will also sell its complete mobile protection plans which now include theft cases too at just Rs. 99 during the Big Billion Days sale.

How Flipkart and Amazon Are Making It Easier to Pay for Your Festive Season Shopping

Flipkart Billion Days sale budget phone offers

Flipkart has also announced deals on a number of budget smartphones for its Big Billion Days sale next week. The company claims it will offer a large number of smartphones in the Rs. 2,999 to Rs. 6,999 price bracket. This will include smartphones from companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Realme, and others.

Some of the offers on budget smartphones that Flipkart has revealed so far include the Realme C1 which will be sold at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,990). The Infinix Smart2 will be available at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999) and the Panasonic P91 will be available at a low price of Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 7,990). The Oppo A71 New Edition will be sold at Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990) while the Honor 7S will retail at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999). HDFC Bank card users will be able to grab another 10 percent instant discount. Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and other bundled offers during the sale, bringing the effective prices even lower.

We'll be covering the best deals during next week's Big Billion Days sale so make sure you visit Gadgets 360 to know about the lowest prices on your favourite gadgets.