, 04 May 2018
The Flipkart sale will offer discounts on credit and debit card transactions, and no-cost EMIs

Highlights

  • Flipkart will host flash sales on select smartphones
  • Up to 80 percent off on laptops, cameras, and tablets
  • The Flipkart sale starts on May 13 and ends on May 16

Flipkart has announced the arrival of its four-day mega sale starting May 13. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will commence on May 13 and go on till May 16. It will offer lucrative discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and even large appliances. The upcoming Flipkart sale promises to offer the lowest possible prices on smartphones, and will be conducting flash sales on select devices as well during the Big Shopping Days sale. The e-commerce brand expects to see six times more growth in sales during the four days in the mobiles and large appliances category.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on debit and credit card transactions, No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv Limited and credit card transactions, EMI on debit cards, Buy Back Guarantee, extended warranty on select products and more. There's also going to be a Games Corner this time, where consumers can play and win laptops and mobiles at just Re. 1, along with a chance to get 100 percent cashback on their Big Shopping Days purchase. As the tradition goes, there will also be a few smartphone launches during those days, where the purchase will be Flipkart exclusive with lucrative offers during the sale period.

There's also going to be up to 80 percent off on laptops, cameras, power banks, tablets and other electronic gadgets. TVs and appliances will be available at a discount of up to 70 percent, with some key models of TVs being sold through flash sales. To make the most of the offers during the sale, ensure that you register on Flipkart and fill in your address and payment details beforehand.

Separately, Flipkart is said to be in talks to sell a majority stake to either Walmart or Amazon very soon. Reportedly, Amazon.com has made a formal offer to buy 60 percent of Flipkart, potentially complicating Walmart's bid for majority ownership of the Indian online retailer. The news underscores how Amazon is focused on winning India's e-commerce market, and the offer could be a ploy to block Walmart from bringing its expertise in logistics and supply chain management to Flipkart.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Flipkart Sale, Internet
Tasneem Akolawala

