NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Starts August 10 to Take on Amazon

, 07 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Starts August 10 to Take on Amazon

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale will include offers on smartphones, laptops, and more.

Highlights

  • The 72-hour sale period kicks off on August 10
  • Deals have not yet been previewed
  • Amazon Freedom Sale will be held from August 9-12

Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale has been announced. The online retailer has gone ahead and revealed that its next big sale, in anticipation of India's 72nd Independence Day, will be held between August 10-12, 2018. While offers haven't yet been revealed, Flipkart has announced that it will be holding blockbuster deals, price crash offers, rush hour deals, The Freedom Hour, and hourly deals during the 72-hour sale period. Amazon India is also conducting its Freedom Sale that kicks off a day earlier, on August 9. The sale will, however, run until August 12. The Flipkart sale will have the usual suspects - discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other categories.

As part of Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale, users can avail a cashback of up to 10 percent with Citibank credit cards, however the upper amount limit is not yet known. Flipkart has revealed that blockbuster deals and price crash offers will be held every eight hours during the sale period. Apart from that, a 'rush hour' with 'revolutionary deals' will be held between 12am and 2am on August 10, i.e, at the start of the Flipkart sale.

Other than that, hourly deals will be held during the entirety of the 72-hour period, similar to the Lightning deals that have previously been held during Amazon India's sales. Lastly, a 'Freedom Countdown' will be held on all three days of the Flipkart sale, between 7:47pm and 8:18pm, with 31 minutes of price drops on products across categories.

From what little has been revealed about the Flipkart sale till now, there will be offers on smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and more. Up to 80 percent discount is also expected on select laptops, audio equipment, and cameras from manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, Google, and more.

To stay prepared for the Flipkart sale, the e-commerce site recommends measures like adding your favourite products to the wishlist, saving credit/ debit card details to your account, and updating your delivery address beforehand.

Announced last week, Amazon.in is hosting its 'Amazon Freedom Sale' from August 9-12. The sale has previewed deals on smartphones such as OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Moto G6, and others. There will be cashback of 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Play India Launch Event: Highlights
Facebook Opens Up on Vote Meddling, but Is the Shift Real?
Vivo Nex
Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Starts August 10 to Take on Amazon
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site, May Launch Soon
  2. Vivo Nex to Sell at Rs. 1,947 as Part of Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Today
  3. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale', Starting August 10
  4. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
  5. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
  7. OnePlus 6's Next Update to Fix Display Flickering Issue
  8. Oppo Find X Review
  9. ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Again
  10. Huawei Nova 3i to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.