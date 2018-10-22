Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale Kicks Off October 24: What You Need to Know

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale, the second major festive season sale from Flipkart, is set to kick off from October 24. The new Flipkart sale will run for four days and promises to bring great deals on hundreds of products. In case you missed out on some of the best offers during Big Billion Days sale, you will have one more chance to finish your Diwali shopping with this week's Flipkart sale. Flipkart has tied up with Mastercard to offer incentives to first-time shoppers during the Festive Dhamaka Sale. Amazon India will also be running its second wave of Great Indian Festival sale in parallel to the Flipkart sale‪.‬

While the Festive Dhamaka Days sale will go live ‪on October 24‬, the Walmart-owned online marketplace will offer an opportunity to its Flipkart Plus members to grab their favourite deals and offers before anyone else. The sale will open for Flipkart Plus members ‪at 9pm on October 23.‬ Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank to offer payment-based incentives for the bank's credit and debit card users this time.

What Is Flipkart Plus and How You Can Sign Up for It?

Just like the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days will also include flash sales on mobiles, LED TVs, laptops, and other categories. These deals will be refreshed every 8 hours. Select products will also be sold with an extra 10 percent discount for a limited period during the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale — The top deals previewed so far

Flipkart claims its Festive Dhamaka Days sale will offer big discounts on a wide selection of smartphones. The company has already started previewing some of the upcoming offers. These include the Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB) at Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990), Vivo V9 (4GB, 64GB) at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990), and the Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB, 32GB). Flipkart will also offer its complete mobile protection plans, exchange offers, and buyback guarantees during the sale. Flipkart is likely to repeat mobile deals from its Big Billion Days sale earlier this month, giving customers another chance in case you missed out.

As for electronics, the online marketplace is promising discounts worth up to 80 percent during this week's sale. The Flipkart sale will be offering best-selling DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony at discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000. You'll be able to grab JBL, Sony, and Skullcandy headphones and speakers with up to 75 percent discount during the sale. Flipkart will also sell an Intel Core i3-powered laptop at Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 27,490), although the company hasn't revealed the brand of the laptop yet.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will also feature discounts and bundled offers on big-screen LED TVs. Samsung's 32-inch HD TV will be available at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 25,900) and the iFfalcon 55-inch 4K smart LED TV will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 59,990).

In the days leading up to the sale, Flipkart is expected to reveal more upcoming deals and offers. We will be covering the best deals when the sale goes live, so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 during this week's big Flipkart sale.

How to grab the best deals during Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale

Here are a few tips to help you make the most out of the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale this week: