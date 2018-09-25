NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Kicks Off on October 10, Offers Up to 80 Percent Off on Electronics

, 25 September 2018
Flipkart's much awaited Big Billion Days sale is coming back on October 10

Highlights

  • The Big Billion Days sale will run from October 10 to October 14
  • The sale will offer a number of payment options this year
  • Flipkart Plus members will have an early access to the sale

Flipkart has announced the dates of the fifth edition of its 'The Big Billion Days' sale. The five-day Flipkart sale will kick off on October 10 and offer discounts and bundled offers across all popular product categories including mobiles, gadgets, TVs, large appliances, and more. The online marketplace has tied up with MasterCard this year to offer multiple payment options to its customers. Flipkart Plus members will have an exclusive early access to The Big Billion Days sale this year. Members will be able to access deals three hours prior to the sale. Rival Amazon has also teased its own festive season sale, though it is yet to announce the dates.

The Big Billion Days sale will roll out in a phased manner, like previous sales. The first day of the sale will include offers on fashion, TVs and appliances, furniture, smart devices, and other product categories. The second day of the sale will unlock deals on smartphones and other electronics. The last three days of the sale will include offers across all product categories. In addition to regular discounts, Flipkart will also host flash sales every hour and new deals will be offered every eight hours, according to the company. The company will be offering discounts of up to 80 percent on TVs and other electronics, while 90 percent off will on home decor, fashion, and personal care products.

Flipkart is offering a large number of payment options during this year’s festive season sale. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will be able to access bundled payment offers during the sale. Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMIs on select debit and credit cards along with Bajaj's Finserv EMI cards. PhonePe users will be able to access a number of cashback offers during the sale.

This year Flipkart is also offering a cardless credit of up to Rs. 60,000 to its customers which can be paid back in easy instalments. Customers can also use the existing Flipkart Pay Later payment method that allows them to make a purchase and pay for it next month. Flipkart claims it will offer discounts on travel and mobile recharges for Android users during the sale.

Flipkart claims it has partnered with celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, and others to help promote its festive season sale this year. The online marketplace claims it will use personalised content to promote the sale on social media.

As mentioned above, Amazon is also gearing up for its festive season sale titled 'The Great Indian Festival'. The company is yet to reveal official dates for the sale. Going by previous trends, both Amazon and Flipkart usually run their festive season sales on a similar timeline.

