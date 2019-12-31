Technology News
Flipkart to Ring In New Year With Flipstart Days Sale: Deals on Laptops, TVs, Appliances, and More

Flipkart has announced a fresh sale on New Year's Eve that will kick off at midnight, January 1.

Updated: 31 December 2019 15:39 IST
Flipkart to Ring In New Year With Flipstart Days Sale: Deals on Laptops, TVs, Appliances, and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's New Year special sale, Flipstart Days, will kick off at midnight tonight

Highlights
  • Flipkart has announced its next sale on New Year's Eve
  • Flipstart Days sale will offer discounts on major product categories
  • The sale will be open until January 3

As everyone braces for New Year's Eve, Flipkart is set to kick off the new year with its Flipstart Days sale. The three-day sale will kick off at midnight on 1 January and will go on until January 3. Flipkart will be offering hundreds of deals across all major product categories during the sale. The popular online marketplace will also offer bundled offers in the form of no-cost EMI payment option, extended warranty, and exchange offers on select products. Flipkart will also offer EMI options with select debit cards.

Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale will offer up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. The company has already put up a landing page for the sale on its website to offer a sneak peek at some of the upcoming offers.

The sale will include headphones and speakers from Boat, JBL, Sony, and others with discounts worth up to 70 percent during the Flipstart Day sale. In case you're buying a new smartphone on New Year's Eve, you'll be able to grab discounted mobile phone covers on Flipkart.

Flipstart Days sale will offer the Acer Swift 3 (Intel Core i5, 2GB graphics) at a discounted price of Rs. 44,990. The laptop normally retails at a price point of Rs. 50,000. Acer Swift 3 is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. It also comes with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2GB video RAM.

Besides, Flipkart's Flipstart Days 2020 sale will also offer up to 75 percent off on TVs and home appliances. Flipkart branded products will also be available during the sale with up to 80 percent off.

We'll bring you the best deals from Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale when it goes live tomorrow.

Comments

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipstart Days Sale
