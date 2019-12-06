Technology News
loading

Flipkart Leads $60 Million Investment in Logistics Platform Shadowfax

Flipkart has an existing partnership with Shadowfax to fulfil logistics requirements across various categories.

Updated: 6 December 2019 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Leads $60 Million Investment in Logistics Platform Shadowfax

The fresh investment is a part of a Series D funding received by Shadowfax

Highlights
  • Shadowfax currently enables delivery of 10 million monthly shipments
  • Shadowfax will recruit talent, increase shipments, and widen its presence
  • The company will also use the funds to enhance its tech capabilities

Walmart's Flipkart has led a $60 million (roughly Rs. 428 crores) financing round in logistics platform Shadowfax as the online retailer looks to expand hyperlocal delivery capabilities.

This investment is part of a Series D funding that Shadowfax has received from Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund and World Bank-backed IFC.

Flipkart has an existing partnership with Shadowfax to fulfil logistics requirements across various categories in its e-commerce business.

"At Flipkart, we are focused on redefining customer experience, and hyperlocal is a key element to enable this transformation," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have seen strong synergies with Shadowfax through our existing engagement with them, and their investments in tech-enabled innovations will help us significantly reduce delivery time and provide superior customer experiences across product categories," Krishnamurthy added.

Founded in 2015, Shadowfax currently enables delivery of 10 million monthly shipments across diverse segments ranging from hot food to grocery to fashion, electronics and other e-commerce items.

The company will use the funds to enhance the tech capabilities of the platform, recruit talent, increase the number of shipments to 100 million a month and expand its geographical presence to 1,000 Indian cities, Flipkart said.

"With the new round of capital infusion, Shadowfax plans to invest extensively in building long-term capabilities which are essential to developing an efficient and superior service quality ecosystem in Indian logistics," said Abhishek Bansal, CEO, Shadowfax.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Shadowfax, Walmart
Oracle in Court Over Allegedly Underpaying Women and Minorities by $400 Million
Samsung Galaxy S11+ Battery Capacity Leaked as 5,000mAh, Biggest Battery Yet on a Samsung Flagship
Honor Smartphones
Flipkart Leads $60 Million Investment in Logistics Platform Shadowfax
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  3. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  4. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Get Discounts in India
  5. Nokia 2.3 With Dual Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, ‘World’s First’ 5G XR Platform, Announced
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, 7c, 8cx Enterprise Chips Announced for Windows PCs
  9. Realme Teases Apple AirPods-Like Truly Wireless Earbuds for India
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Starts Teasing Truly Wireless Earbuds, Look Similar to Apple's AirPods
  2. Apple to Launch an iPhone Without Ports, iPhone SE 2 Plus in 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Hits 170 Million Downloads in Just 2 Months of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Battery Capacity Leaked as 5,000mAh, Biggest Battery Yet on a Samsung Flagship
  5. Flipkart Leads $60 Million Investment in Logistics Platform Shadowfax
  6. Oracle in Court Over Allegedly Underpaying Women and Minorities by $400 Million
  7. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Get Discounts in India Under 6th Global Anniversary Celebration Sale
  8. YouTube Rewind 2019 Ditches Old Format After Last Year's Video Became Most-Disliked on the Platform
  9. Nokia 9 PureView Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, HMD Global Reveals Timeline for Other Nokia Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold Successor Said to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera, 5x Zoom Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.