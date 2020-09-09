Technology News
Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season

Flipkart’s kirana programme has been expanded to remote and far away cities including Tinsukia, Agartala, and Kannur.

By ANI | Updated: 9 September 2020 14:29 IST
Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season

Kirana programme connects consumers to the growing digital commerce

Highlights
  • Flipkart has added over 50,000 kiranas in preparation of festive season
  • It will help make delivers to more than 850 cities
  • Last year, kiranas made over 10 lakh deliveries during Big Billion Days

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Wednesday it has onboarded more than 50,000 kirana stores to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities during the upcoming festive season.

The kirana programme has been expanded to remote and far away cities including places such as Tinsukia (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Kannur (Kerala), making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting kiranas and consumers to the growing digital commerce.

Flipkart said kirana stores have a high consumer satisfaction score and the programme provides an opportunity to generate additional income for them while also building on consumer-centric skills.

"Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, this programme has become a great enabler in strengthening kirana ecosystem in the country," said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President for e-kart and marketplace at Flipkart.

Last year, kiranas collectively delivered over 10 lakh shipments during Flipkart's The Big Billion Day while offering e-commerce experience for the consumers.

Further reading: Flipkart, Kirana, Kirana programme
Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Debuts With Over 4 Weeks of Battery Life

