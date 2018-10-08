NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart to Start Offering Customised Insurance for Mobiles

, 08 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart to Start Offering Customised Insurance for Mobiles

Flipkart on Sunday said it had tied up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to offer insurance to products like mobiles bought on its online shopping platform from October 10.

"We will offer customised insurance solutions to power our complete mobile protection programme for all leading mobile brands sold on our platform with Bajaj Allianz," said the Bengaluru-based company in a statement.

The decade-old company, in which world retail giant Walmart acquired majority stake in May, secured a corporate agent license from Bajaj Allianz.

Touted to be the first, the insurance will be in cash payout option or free pick-up, service and drop convenience to customers.

"The insurance will be available from October 10, coinciding with our 'The Big Billion Days' festival offer to serve customers who shop during the event," said the statement.

Ravi Garikipati, Sr. VP and head of Fintech, Flipkart, commented, "In line with our customer-first policy and as the market leader in this segment, insurance felt like the logical next step in providing consumers with excellent after-sales care for their phones. The plan, from purchase to claim, will be completely integrated into our online platform, which customers are already familiar with and trust. We want to put this choice in their hands and give them the chance to soothe their worries by protecting their valued purchase, if they so desire."

Added Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, added, ""Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has always been at the forefront in exploring new avenues for our customers and being there for them wherever they are, and this partnership with Flipkart is a step in that direction. We together are starting with the CMP plan, i.e. complete protection plan for mobile phones, in a category that Flipkart leads, adding value for millions of its customers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Other Budget Smartphone Offers Detailed
NASA Says First Manned SpaceX Mission Set for June 2019
Billion Capture Plus
Flipkart to Start Offering Customised Insurance for Mobiles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Renders Leaked Again, Cases Up for Pre-Order Already
  2. Moto G7 Leaked Renders, Video Show Waterdrop Display Notch and Camera Bump
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Broken Internationally
  4. Flipkart to Start Offering Customised Insurance for Mobiles
  5. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Realme 2 Pro With Snapdragon 660, Up to 8GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs. 13,990
  7. How to Make Sure You're Getting the Best Deals During Festive Season Sales
  8. Motorola One Power's Next Sale Date in India Is October 11
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 Get New Colours and Offers in India
  10. Airtel Rs. 93 Recharge Now Offers Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data for 28 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.