Flipkart on Friday announced its entry into the healthcare segment and said it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Sastasundar Marketplace, an online pharmacy.
The Walmart-controlled e-commerce firm said it entered into the sector through the launch of Flipkart Health+ and as part of this development, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace.
The Kolkata-headquartered online pharmacy owns and operates SastaSundar.com. It offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies and is backed by investors from Japan, namely Mitsubishi Corporation and Rohto Pharmaceuticals.
Flipkart, Senior VP and Head – Corporate Development, Ravi Iyer said, "We are excited to enter this space through this investment in SastaSundar.com, a company that has established itself as a trusted partner for lakhs of consumers through genuine products, a technology-powered platform, and a wide network."
Flipkart said its aim is to give the people of India affordable and quality healthcare. Flipkart Health+, the company said, will start with e-pharmacy and add new healthcare services including e-diagnostics and e-consultation in the future.
“Flipkart Health+ will leverage the combined strengths of the Flipkart Group, which includes its pan-India reach and technology capabilities, with SastaSundar's deep expertise' to provide consumers end-to-end offerings in the health-tech ecosystem,” the company said in a prepared statement.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement