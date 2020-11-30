Technology News
Flipkart's Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Offers of Up to 80 Percent Off on Electronic Accessories

Wearables will be offered from Rs. 1,299 onwards during Flipkart’s Flipstart Days sale.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 November 2020 12:52 IST
Smart TVs will be priced from Rs. 8,999 onwards during Flipkart’s Flipstart Days sale

Highlights
  • Flipkart’s Flipstart Days sale is scheduled from December 1 to December 3
  • Deals include 50 percent off on TVs, ACs, and refrigerators
  • Mobile accessories will be available for purchase starting at Rs. 129

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale will kick off starting tomorrow, December 1, till December 3, 2020. The sale will offer up to 80 percent off on electronic accessories and up to 50 percent off on TVs, ACs, and refrigerators. The sale is across categories and includes discounts and offers in clothes, footwear, accessories, beauty, sports, furniture, home decor, and other categories as well. Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale takes place on the first three days of the month and offers discounts and offers across categories.

Flipkart has already put up a landing page for the sale on the website, giving a sneak peek at some of the upcoming offers. The sale is scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 1, and go on till Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale will offer up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers. Discounts up to 30 percent off will be offered on the purchase of bestselling laptops. Wearables such as smartwatches and fitness bands, meanwhile, will be offered from Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale. These deals will have no cost EMI options, exchange offers, and will come with extended warranties. Smart TVs, meanwhile, will be priced from Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Flipkart is also allowing users to wishlist produts they plan to buy during the sale right now, to make it easier to get the deals that you want. As of now, that leads to only a small number of products, but we spotted some good deals on office chairs and laptop tables, in case you're thinking of tweaking your work from home setup.

During Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale, mobile accessories will be available for purchase starting at Rs. 129. Refrigerators and TVs will be offered at up to 40 percent off. Flipkart will also offer deals of the day and hot deals on laptops and other electronics. Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale goes live tomorrow.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

