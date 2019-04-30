Flipkart is bringing back its 'Flipstart Days' sale from Wednesday. The sale will run from May 1 to May 3 and will include offers across all major product categories. The three-day sale will offer 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank's credit and debit card users. The discount will also be valid on EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon India also has a sale lined up for later this week.

The Flipstart Days sale promises discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. Flipkart has started teasing some of the major upcoming offers. The sale will go live at midnight tonight and will run until May 3.

Apart from flat discounts, the Walmart-owned online marketplace will also offer no-cost EMI options, extended warranty, and exchange offers on most of the products.

Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale will offer discounts worth up to 70 percent on headphones from JBL, Sony, and Boat. Power banks will be available with prices starting at Rs. 500. Mobile accessories will also be available at discounted prices starting at Rs. 99.

The Flipstart Days sale promises to bring attractive discounts on a wide range of laptops from Acer, HP, Dell, Asus, and other companies. Flipkart's teaser page mentions laptop prices starting from as low as Rs. 13,990 during the sale. Laptops will also be available with exchange offers and extended warranty (with additional cost).

Apart from these, the Flipkart Flipstart Days sale will also offer up to 75 percent discount on TVs and home appliances. The Thomson's 40-inch full HD smart TV will be available at Rs. 17,499 during the upcoming sale. Flipkart will also offer an additional discount of 10 percent on select TVs and laptops.

Besides Flipkart, Amazon will also run its Summer Sale from May 4 (May 3 for Prime members). Amazon is also promising great deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other tech products.

We'll be covering the best deals from both the sales when they go live, so make sure you tune in to Gadgets360 during these sales.

