Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Laptops, Speakers, Smart Wearables, and Gaming Consoles

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Laptops, Speakers, Smart Wearables, and Gaming Consoles

Flipkart's three-day sale is offering discounts on a large selection of electronics.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Laptops, Speakers, Smart Wearables, and Gaming Consoles

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale is now live with a large number of offers

Highlights
  • Flipkart Flipstart Days sale will run from May 1 to May 3
  • Surprisingly, the sale doesn't feature deals on mobiles
  • Axis Bank customers can avail 10 percent instant discount

Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale has kicked off today with discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of products. The Flipstart Days sale will run until May 3. Flipkart will offer deals on laptops, speakers, headphones, smartwatches, smart speakers, and other products during the sale. Axis Bank credit and debit card users are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount during Flipstart Days sale. Surprisingly, Flipkart's sale doesn't bring any deals on mobile phones.

The Flipkart Flipstart Days sale brings discounts on a number of laptops. The online marketplace is offering gaming laptops at discounted prices starting at Rs. 53,990. You can grab ultrabooks from as low as Rs. 38,990. Basic laptops with minimal configuration are available at prices starting at Rs. 13,990.

The Walmart-owned online marketplace is offering up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. These include products from Boat, Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and other brands. Flipkart is offering discounts worth up to 65 percent on Bluetooth speakers as well.

The sale also seems like a good time to grab smart home devices such as the Google Home and Google Home Mini. Google Home is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999). Pair your purchase with bundled payment offers for additional discounts.

Flipstart Days sale also brings discounts on fitness bands and smartwatches. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for as low as Rs. 25,900 while the 38mm variant is down to Rs. 23,900. Flipkart is also offering discounts on a number of smart security cameras during the sale.

Sony's PlayStation gaming consoles are currently available at discounted prices, thanks to an ongoing promotion. During Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale you can grab them at even lower prices by bundling your purchases with the available exchange and payment offers. Similar discounts are available in case you're looking to buy Microsoft's Xbox One, which is also part of an ongoing discount.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also set to run its Summer Sale later this week with deals and offers on smartphones, TVs, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipstart Days Sale
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Apple Optimistic as Accessories, iPhone Price Cuts Help China Sales
AMD Results Beat Estimates on Data Centre, Server Growth
Honor Smartphones
Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Laptops, Speakers, Smart Wearables, and Gaming Consoles
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Cashify Offer Assures 60 Percent Buyback Value
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.