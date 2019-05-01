Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale has kicked off today with discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of products. The Flipstart Days sale will run until May 3. Flipkart will offer deals on laptops, speakers, headphones, smartwatches, smart speakers, and other products during the sale. Axis Bank credit and debit card users are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount during Flipstart Days sale. Surprisingly, Flipkart's sale doesn't bring any deals on mobile phones.

The Flipkart Flipstart Days sale brings discounts on a number of laptops. The online marketplace is offering gaming laptops at discounted prices starting at Rs. 53,990. You can grab ultrabooks from as low as Rs. 38,990. Basic laptops with minimal configuration are available at prices starting at Rs. 13,990.

The Walmart-owned online marketplace is offering up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. These include products from Boat, Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and other brands. Flipkart is offering discounts worth up to 65 percent on Bluetooth speakers as well.

The sale also seems like a good time to grab smart home devices such as the Google Home and Google Home Mini. Google Home is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999). Pair your purchase with bundled payment offers for additional discounts.

Flipstart Days sale also brings discounts on fitness bands and smartwatches. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for as low as Rs. 25,900 while the 38mm variant is down to Rs. 23,900. Flipkart is also offering discounts on a number of smart security cameras during the sale.

Sony's PlayStation gaming consoles are currently available at discounted prices, thanks to an ongoing promotion. During Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale you can grab them at even lower prices by bundling your purchases with the available exchange and payment offers. Similar discounts are available in case you're looking to buy Microsoft's Xbox One, which is also part of an ongoing discount.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also set to run its Summer Sale later this week with deals and offers on smartphones, TVs, and more.

