Flipkart has announced yet another sale starting from June 1. The Flipkart Flipstart Days sale will continue through June 3, and the three-day sale will offer deals and discounts on electronics, gadgets, and a lot more. The e-commerce site has partnered with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit card purchases, along with EMI purchases, as well. Flipkart has listed that there will be up to 80 percent discount on headphones, laptops, power banks, mobile cases, and more.

According to Flipkart, the electronics will see up to 80 percent discount during the Flipstart Days sale. The e-retailer will also offer up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers from JBL, Sony, and more. Additionally, the sale will see laptops from HP, Acer, and more starting from as low as Rs. 12,990. Power Banks from Syska and other brands will also be offered with discounts, and mobile cases and other accessories will be offered from as low as Rs. 99. Flipkart will also provide no-cost EMI options, extended warranty, and exchange offers for products in this category.

TV and appliances will see up to 75 percent discount, with the 32-inch Vu Smart HD TV starting at only Rs. 12,499. Large summer appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators will be listed on Flipkart with up to 50 percent discount. Juicer mixer grinder from Prestige and other brands will be offered from as low as Rs. 999. Dry and steam irons will also be listed with discounts, and will be available from as low as Rs. 299. Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options on this category as well.

For all those who buy groceries online, Flipkart will be offering deals starting from Rupee 1. There will be a page dedicated to the deals of the day, wherein extra 15 percent discount will be offered on selected products. Flipkart will also offer 10 percent off on select products, if you buy three of those. It will offer extra 1 percent off, if you buy four products. There's also an offer listed wherein if you shop for Rs. 1,499, you get extra 10 percent off on select goods.

The Home and Furniture category will also see discounts ranging from 30 percent to 75 percent. There'll be up to 40 to 80 percent discount on fashion and up to 80 percent off on beauty, baby care, toys, and books categories. Flipkart has previewed all the deals on a dedicated page for the Flipstart Days sale.

