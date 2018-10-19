NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale to Kick Off on October 24

, 19 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale to Kick Off on October 24

Flipkart is back with its second round of online festive season sale next week

Highlights

  • Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale kicks off from October 24
  • The sale will include discounts and flash sales across all categories
  • Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail payment offers

Flipkart is all set to launch the second round of its festive season sale next week. Titled, 'Festive Dhamaka Days', Walmart-owned Flipkart will kickstart the sale from October 24. The four-day Flipkart sale will include deals and offers on all major product categories. The online marketplace had managed to sell a record number of smartphones during its Big Billion Days sale last week. Meanwhile, Amazon India has also announced its second wave of the Great Indian Festival sale which will also go live next week.

Unlike the Big Billion Days sale, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will open up with all product categories going up on sale from the first day itself. Flipkart will be offering an early access to the sale for its Flipkart Plus members, starting from 9pm on October 23. Flipkart Plus is the company's loyalty program that offers benefits such as free priority shipping, priority customer care, reward points, and more.

What Is Flipkart Plus and How You Can Sign Up for It?

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale

Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank to offer payment-based offers during the upcoming sale. The company hasn't revealed if these will be in the form of a cashback or an instant discount yet. However, the payment offers will be applicable on Axis Bank's debit and credit cards. During the Festive Dhamaka Days sale, Flipkart will also offer EMI options on select debit cards, no-cost EMI options on major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards, along with cashback offers for PhonePe users.

Flipkart says it will offer attractive discounts on smartphones along with bundled offers such as complete protection plans, exchange offers, and guaranteed buyback options. In case you missed out during the last Big Billion Days sale, this might be a good chance to upgrade or buy a new smartphone of your choice.

Apart from smartphones, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will also offer up to 70 percent discount on TVs and appliances. The online marketplace claims it will have offers on over 38,000 products from over 500 brands in the TVs and appliances category. These will come with bundled exchange and no-cost EMI options. Flipkart will also offer up to 80 percent discount on over 3 crore products in the electronics and accessories categories. Flipkart's own branded products such as appliances, electronics, and other items will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Festive Dhamaka Days sale.

As always, we'll be bringing you the best deals from the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale next week. Do make sure you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 next week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Festive Dhamaka Days
Chrome 70 Brings Sign-in, PWA Improvements for Desktop; Downloads Menu, New Search Widget for Android
BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed Again to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
Billion Capture Plus
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale to Kick Off on October 24
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Other Xiaomi Phones Get Discounts Offline
  2. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
  3. Mi Band 3 Now Available to Buy via Offline Stores in India
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 'Vacation Mode', Linked Accounts
  5. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M1 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1: What's Different
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 With Redefined S Pen Now in India
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Next Month as an Amazon Exclusive
  9. Tom Holland Shows Off New Spider-Man Suit as Sequel Wraps Filming
  10. Nokia 7.1 With Android 9.0 Pie Surfaces on Geekbench
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.