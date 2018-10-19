Flipkart is all set to launch the second round of its festive season sale next week. Titled, 'Festive Dhamaka Days', Walmart-owned Flipkart will kickstart the sale from October 24. The four-day Flipkart sale will include deals and offers on all major product categories. The online marketplace had managed to sell a record number of smartphones during its Big Billion Days sale last week. Meanwhile, Amazon India has also announced its second wave of the Great Indian Festival sale which will also go live next week.

Unlike the Big Billion Days sale, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will open up with all product categories going up on sale from the first day itself. Flipkart will be offering an early access to the sale for its Flipkart Plus members, starting from 9pm on October 23. Flipkart Plus is the company's loyalty program that offers benefits such as free priority shipping, priority customer care, reward points, and more.

What Is Flipkart Plus and How You Can Sign Up for It?

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale

Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank to offer payment-based offers during the upcoming sale. The company hasn't revealed if these will be in the form of a cashback or an instant discount yet. However, the payment offers will be applicable on Axis Bank's debit and credit cards. During the Festive Dhamaka Days sale, Flipkart will also offer EMI options on select debit cards, no-cost EMI options on major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards, along with cashback offers for PhonePe users.

Flipkart says it will offer attractive discounts on smartphones along with bundled offers such as complete protection plans, exchange offers, and guaranteed buyback options. In case you missed out during the last Big Billion Days sale, this might be a good chance to upgrade or buy a new smartphone of your choice.

Apart from smartphones, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will also offer up to 70 percent discount on TVs and appliances. The online marketplace claims it will have offers on over 38,000 products from over 500 brands in the TVs and appliances category. These will come with bundled exchange and no-cost EMI options. Flipkart will also offer up to 80 percent discount on over 3 crore products in the electronics and accessories categories. Flipkart's own branded products such as appliances, electronics, and other items will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Festive Dhamaka Days sale.

As always, we'll be bringing you the best deals from the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale next week. Do make sure you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 next week.