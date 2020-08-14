Technology News
loading

Flipkart Eyes Alcohol Delivery Foray With Diageo-Backed Startup, Letters Show

Flipkart and Amazon's interest in delivering alcohol in India marks a bold move to make inroads into an alcohol market that is worth $27.2 billion.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 August 2020 18:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Eyes Alcohol Delivery Foray With Diageo-Backed Startup, Letters Show

The two governments have said that Flipkart can be associated as a technology service provider

Highlights
  • Flipkart's interest in delivering alcohol in India marks a bold move
  • Flipkart's customers will be allowed to access HipBar's application
  • Amazon had secured clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal in June

Walmart's e-commerce platform Flipkart has partnered with a startup backed by spirits giant Diageo to deliver alcohol in two Indian cities, according to government letters seen by Reuters, months after Amazon planned a similar foray.

Flipkart and Amazon's interest in delivering alcohol in India marks a bold move to make inroads into an alcohol market that is worth $27.2 billion (roughly Rs. 2.03 lakh crores), according to estimates by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

The local governments of eastern West Bengal and Odisha states have said that Flipkart can be associated as a technology service provider of Diageo-backed HipBar, an Indian alcohol home delivery mobile application.

Flipkart's customers will be allowed to access HipBar's application on the e-commerce giant's platforms, according to the letters, which have not previously been reported.

Under the arrangement, Flipkart customers will be able to place orders for their favourite tipple, which HipBar will then deliver after collecting products from retail outlets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

HipBar, 26 percent owned by Diageo India, and Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, it was reported that Amazon had secured clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal, signalling the US e-commerce giant's foray into the sector.

West Bengal is India's fourth most populous state, with a population of more than 90 million people, while Odisha's population is more than 41 million. Some states in India, like Gujarat in the west, prohibit alcohol retail.

India's top two food-delivery startups, Swiggy and Zomato, have also started delivering alcohol in some cities, as companies look to cash in on the high demand for booze from people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon on Friday also said it will launch an online pharmacy in India that will serve the southern city of Bengaluru.

Shoppers in India are increasingly going online to buy everything from groceries to electronics during the pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Flipkart, Amazon, E Commerce
Mi Box 3 to Get Android TV 9 Update Soon, Public Beta Currently in Testing: Report

Related Stories

Flipkart Eyes Alcohol Delivery Foray With Diageo-Backed Startup, Letters Show
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Sues Apple, Google After Removal of Game From App Stores
  2. RedmiBook Air 13 With 10th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor Launched
  3. Realme C12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  5. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  8. Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs Launched
  9. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  10. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Eyes Alcohol Delivery Foray With Diageo-Backed Startup, Letters Show
  2. Mi Box 3 to Get Android TV 9 Update Soon, Public Beta Currently in Testing: Report
  3. Chinese Firms Like Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Be Hit by Import Hurdles in India
  4. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data, Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  5. Zee5 HiPi Launched as a New TikTok-Like Short Video Platform
  6. Airtel Offers 1000GB Additional Data on New Xstream Fiber Home Broadband Connections
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Update Releasing on August 16; Brings Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 Map, and More
  8. Realme C12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Router AX6 With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched
  10. ZTE A20 5G Spotted on TENAA, 6.92-Inch OLED Display, Under-Screen Camera Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com