Technology News
loading

Flipkart Executive Tells Employees in 'Consultation With Government' to Restore Supply Chains

Flipkart posted on its website: "These are difficult times, times like no other."

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 25 March 2020 16:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Executive Tells Employees in 'Consultation With Government' to Restore Supply Chains
Highlights
  • Flipkart said it has temporarily suspended its operations and services
  • We are prioritising the safety of our delivery executives: Flipkart
  • India has enters a 21-day lockdown

Flipkart on Wednesday said it has temporarily suspended its operations and services - including grocery items -- as India enters a 21-day lockdown.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second address to the nation on Tuesday, said e-commerce platforms are allowed to provide essential goods and services during the 21-day lockdown, Flipkart has decided to halt all orders from March 25 for all three supply chains -- grocery, non-large goods and large items.

"Flipkart has temporarily suspended orders as we assess the possibilities of operating in the lockdown. We are prioritising the safety of our delivery executives and seeking the support of the local governments and police authorities to meet the needs of our customers as they stay home during this lockdown," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement.

The company also posted on its website: "These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before, has been at home meant helping the nations!"

In an internal email sent to employees, Adarsh Menon who is senior vice president at Flipkart wrote that senior executives will "evaluate how to get supply chains back in consultation with government and stakeholders but as of now the platform will not accept any orders".

E-commerce giant Amazon said that it has prioritized available fulfilment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for customers such as household staples, packaged food, health care, hygiene, personal safety and other high priority products.

"This also means that we have to temporarily stop taking orders and disable shipments for lower-priority products. For all pending customer orders on lower-priority products, we are reaching out to customers and giving them a choice to cancel their orders, and receive a refund for prepaid items," said Amazon in its latest blog post.

The company said it will continue to work with concerned government authorities to ensure on-ground support that will enable it to offer a more expanded selection to fulfil customer needs.

"We recognize these are hard decisions that may impact some of our sellers' business - we appreciate their understanding and continue to work for ways to enable small businesses to meet customer requirements during this time,' said Amazon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Lockdown, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Gurugram Police Directs Officers to Allow E-Commerce Deliveries, Delhi Police Also in Talks With E-Retailers
Turn Off the Microwave to Boost Wi-Fi, Says UK's Media Regulator

Related Stories

Flipkart Executive Tells Employees in 'Consultation With Government' to Restore Supply Chains
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  2. Gurugram Police Directs Officers to Allow E-Commerce Deliveries
  3. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  4. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  5. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Manisha Koirala, the Nepalese Fighter Who Has Seen It All
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  9. Samsung Unveils Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  10. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
#Latest Stories
  1. Royole FlexPai 2 Foldable Phone With Improved Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Specifications
  2. Huawei Mate 40 Series May Pack an Intuitive Circular Touch Display Around the Rear Cameras
  3. Realme’s 2020 Flagship Phones to Offer High Refresh Rate Screen, Company Executive Teases
  4. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Detailed Ahead of March 26 Launch: All You Need to Know
  5. Streaming Services Will Default to SD Resolution on Mobile Networks in India During Nationwide Lockdown
  6. Turn Off the Microwave to Boost Wi-Fi, Says UK's Media Regulator
  7. Flipkart Executive Tells Employees in 'Consultation With Government' to Restore Supply Chains
  8. Gurugram Police Directs Officers to Allow E-Commerce Deliveries, Delhi Police Also in Talks With E-Retailers
  9. Apple Says App Store Expanding to 20 More Countries This Year
  10. Honor 30S Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Shooter, 3X Optical Zoom Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.