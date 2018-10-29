Flipkart Diwali Sale Starts November 1, Offers and Deals Previewed

After the end of the Festive Dhamaka Days sale, Flipkart hasn't wasted much time to announce yet another sale week, this time calling it the Flipkart Diwali Sale. This sale will go on from November 1 to November 5, and will offer deals and discounts on various smartphone and related products. Smartphones currently listed include Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9N, and more, while Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 will go on sale for the first time. This time, Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank as an exclusive credit card partner, to offer instant discounts and other benefits. Apart from that, there are debit card EMIs, PhonePe cashbacks, and no-cost EMI options from other banks and Bajaj FinServ as well.

As part of the Flipakrt sale offers, the e-commerce giant is offering its 'Buyback Guarantee' and 'Complete Protection' on select mobiles and tablets as well. Flipkart has listed that the new Realme 2 Pro will be available starting at Rs. 13,990, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at the recently reduced price of Rs. 12,999. To recall, Xiaomi recently reduced the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, on account of the festive season. Furthermore, Flipkart has listed that the 3GB RAM/ 32GB model of the Honor 9N can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 13,999. Lastly, the e-commerce giant has listed the Nokia 5.1 Plus to be available for a slightly reduced rate of Rs. 10,499 (launch price at Rs. 10,999).

The Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 will go on sale from November 1 on Flipkart. During launch, Lenovo had announced that the two phones will be Flipkart exclusive, and now the e-commerce giant has listed is availability during the Flipkart Diwali sale, starting from November 1. To recall, the Lenovo K9 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the Lenovo A5 is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,999.

Furthermore, Flipkart notes that TVs and large appliances will get up to 75 percent off, with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. Audio range from JBL, Sennheiser, Audio Technica get up to 40 to 70 percent off, select Nikon cameras get up to Rs. 15,000 off, and gaming laptops will start from Rs. 51,000. Other categories like Fashion, Beauty, Toys, Home, and Furniture get up to 80 percent off during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart has also announced

hourly deals, and midnight to 2am exclusive discounts on the first day of the sale i.e. on November 1.

