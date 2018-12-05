Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is set to kick off tonight with deals on smartphones, electronics, appliances, and a lot more. The sale will begin early at 9pm for Flipkart Plus members while other customers will need to wait until midnight. The Flipkart sale will run from December 6 to December 8.

The Walmart-owned online marketplace has already revealed a number of major deals on smartphones, appliances, and more. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Apart from this, Flipkart will also offer a number of bundled offers such as exchange discounts, discounted buyback offers, mobile protection plans, and more.

Flipkart sale offer

All variants of the Xiaomi Poco F1 will receive discounted prices during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant will be down to Rs. 19,999 (usually Rs. 20,999) while the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 21,999 (usually Rs. 23,999). Lastly, the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the Poco F1 will be down to Rs. 25,999 (usually Rs. 29,999) during the sale.

A number of other Xiaomi phones will also be available with deals and offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting tonight. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 (3GB, 64GB) will be available at Rs. 8,999 (usually Rs. 9,499). Both the variants of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will not receive any flat discount during the sale.

Honor's popular smartphones will also receive a price cut on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. The Honor 9N (3GB, 32GB) will be available at Rs. 8,999 (usually Rs. 11,999) while the Honor 9N (4GB, 64GB) will be down to Rs. 10,999 (usually Rs. 13,999). The Honor 7A and 7S will also receive a discount worth Rs. 1,000 during the sale and the Honor 9 Lite and Honor 9i will be available with a discount of Rs. 3,000. The Honor 10 will be sold at Rs. 24,999 (usually Rs. 32,999).

Apart from these smartphones, the Realme C1 will be available at Rs. 7,499 (usually Rs. 8,999) and the Realme 2 at Rs. 9,499 (usually Rs. 9,990) during the Flipkart sale. The Realme 2 Pro will be available at Rs. 13,990 (usually Rs. 14,990). The recently launched ZenFone Lite L1 will again go at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). The Motorola One Power will also be available during the sale at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (usually Rs. 18,999).

Flipkart will also offer deals and offers on select smart LED TVs during the Big Shopping Days sale. The Mi 43-inch full HD smart LED TV will be down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999) and the Mi 55-inch 4K smart LED TV will be available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 54,999). VU's Iconium 43-inch 4K smart LED TV will be down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 41,000). In addition, other home appliances will also be available at discounted prices during the sale.

We will be sharing the best deals from Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale once the sale goes live tonight. Do stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for updates from the sale.