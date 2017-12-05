Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel 2 at Rs. 39,999 and More as Part of Flipkart’s Mobile Big Shopping Days Sale

 
05 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pixel 2 at Rs. 39,999 and More as Part of Flipkart’s Mobile Big Shopping Days Sale

Highlights

  • Pixel 2 offer includes a flat discount, apart from a card-based discount
  • Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale will be held from Thursday
  • There will also be discounts on iPhone 7 and Xiaomi Mi A1

The Google Pixel 2 is the company's latest offering in the premium smartphone segment but the steep pricing has been putting off a lot of prospective buyers, especially in India. To woo back the pure Android lovers, Google and Flipkart are offering a major discount on the Pixel 2 during the latter's Big Shopping Days sale, which starts on Thursday, December 7 and extends to Saturday, December 9. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has a Mobile segment, and offers include discounts on the Xiaomi Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, popular iPhone models, as well as a limited stock sale of the iPhone X.

The Google Pixel 2's base model will be available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. This offer price will include a flat discount of Rs. 11,001 as well as a Rs. 10,000 discount that will be subject to card partners during the sale. Exchange offers with up to Rs. 18,000 discount will also be made available, and a BuyBack Guarantee of Rs. 36,500 has been announced.

Launched in India earlier this month, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the latest flagship smartphones by Google. The smartphones have high-end hardware that includes high-resolution 18:9 OLED display panels, Snapdragon 835 SoCs, 4GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. Exact details of discounts on Xiaomi Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, and popular iPhone models have yet to be disclosed.

As we mentioned, Flipkart’s sale next week will also see the iPhone X coming back in stock. There are also new smartphone launches including the much-awaited Redmi 5A that is Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone in India, as well as the Infinix Zero5, and Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro, all three of which go on sale on Thursday, December 7.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Google Pixel 2, iPhone X, Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Mi A1
Gmail, Google Maps Updated With Fullscreen Support for iPhone X
Nintendo and Nvidia Partner to Make Wii and GameCube Games Playable on Nvidia Shield in China
Pixel 2 at Rs. 39,999 and More as Part of Flipkart’s Mobile Big Shopping Days Sale
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Freshmenu
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft Unveils Always Connected PCs With LTE and 20-Hour Battery Life
  2. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 845 SoC for Flagship Devices
  3. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) Specifications Leaked
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Price Leaked Via AliExpress Listing
  5. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  6. Honor 7X Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Teasers, and More: 360 Daily
  7. Honor 7X Review
  8. Honor 7X With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. How to Buy Ethereum, Litecoin, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives
  10. Google Assistant Gets Further Optimisations for Indian Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.