The Google Pixel 2 is the company's latest offering in the premium smartphone segment but the steep pricing has been putting off a lot of prospective buyers, especially in India. To woo back the pure Android lovers, Google and Flipkart are offering a major discount on the Pixel 2 during the latter's Big Shopping Days sale, which starts on Thursday, December 7 and extends to Saturday, December 9. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has a Mobile segment, and offers include discounts on the Xiaomi Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, popular iPhone models, as well as a limited stock sale of the iPhone X.

The Google Pixel 2's base model will be available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. This offer price will include a flat discount of Rs. 11,001 as well as a Rs. 10,000 discount that will be subject to card partners during the sale. Exchange offers with up to Rs. 18,000 discount will also be made available, and a BuyBack Guarantee of Rs. 36,500 has been announced.

Launched in India earlier this month, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the latest flagship smartphones by Google. The smartphones have high-end hardware that includes high-resolution 18:9 OLED display panels, Snapdragon 835 SoCs, 4GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. Exact details of discounts on Xiaomi Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, and popular iPhone models have yet to be disclosed.

As we mentioned, Flipkart’s sale next week will also see the iPhone X coming back in stock. There are also new smartphone launches including the much-awaited Redmi 5A that is Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone in India, as well as the Infinix Zero5, and Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro, all three of which go on sale on Thursday, December 7.