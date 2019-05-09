Technology News

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers Preview Releases Tomorrow

The five-day sale will offer discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops, and other gadgets.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 13:29 IST
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers Preview Releases Tomorrow

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will be held next week

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale will end on May 19
  • The sale will offer discounts and cashback to HDFC Bank card holders
  • Flipkart will preview all the deals tomorrow

Soon after the end of Flipkart's Summer Sale, the e-commerce giant has now announced the arrival of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale. The new sale will begin from May 15 and go on till May 19. The five-day sale will offer discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops, and other gadgets, beside listing offers on home and kitchen products, large appliances, fashion products, and garments as well. Flipkart just ended the Summer Sale, where it had offered discounts on Realme 2 Pro, iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and more smartphones.

For the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2019, the company has tied up with HDFC Bank for instant cashbacks and discounts on purchases site-wide. Flipkart hasn't revealed the offers during the sale period but has announced that it will do so tomorrow. We can expect discounts on several new and old smartphones, including discounts on laptops, DSLR cameras, and other products.

To recall, the Flipkart Summer Sale offered discounts and deals on the iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10, and more. Flipkart listed Apple's iPhone XR at Rs. 59,900, same as the limited period price cut, and also offered instant discount worth Rs. 5,990 to HDFC Bank debit and credit card users, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 53,910. There was also the option to swap your old smartphone and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,450.

Flipkart's Summer Carnival Sale also listed discounts on Google's smart home speakers. Google Home was made available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the smaller variant Google Home Mini was listed for Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999). Flipkart tried to match prices with Amazon's Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers, which were also available at similar prices during Amazon's Summer Sale. Flipkart could bring all of these deals back, and more, for the upcoming Big Shopping Days Sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Flipkart, Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers Preview Releases Tomorrow
Comment
