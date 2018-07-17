The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is on right now and you are in the right place if you want to find all the best deals. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days live blog will bring to you all the best deals in the ongoing e-commerce event in real-time, sparing you the need to look for discounts every moment. From smartphones and laptops to gaming consoles, there’s something for everyone in the Flipkart sale. Also, remember that Flipkart sale offers include an extra 10 percent discount for SBI cardholders. If you see an SBI card offer mentioned on the product page, be sure to make the most of that deal.

Our live blog is handled by the Gadgets 360 deals expert, who specialises in picking genuinely good deals and not small discounts that e-commerce websites like to advertise as big discounts. This is why we’ve created this Flipkart sale live blog — you will find all the best deals in one spot, without even refreshing the page. The ongoing sale offers include discounts on Apple products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch too, which means that it’s not just Android phones that get a big discount. The Google Pixel 2 is the most prominent Android phone to get a big price cut and you can also expect to see deals on TVs, laptops, and many other gadgets including gaming consoles. All said the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale can be a bit difficult to follow if you don’t check out our handy tips to make the most of it.

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale be bigger than its Diwali sale? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.