Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Best Deals and Offers Today: Live Updates

 
Gadgets 360 Staff, 17 July 2018
Blaupunkt SBQL-01 wireless soundbar

The Blaupunkt SBQL-01 wireless soundbar is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 22,990) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. In case you're not happy with your TV's speakers, this soundbar can be quite useful to you. It comes with Bluetooth support that enables you to wirelessly connect it to a smartphone or a tablet to stream music. 

Fitbit Blaze smartwatch

The Fitbit Blaze smartwatch is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Flipkart right now. The discounted price is currently available only on the purple colour variant. The Fitbit Blaze smartwatch features a heart rate sensor and it can track all your usual daily activities as well. 

Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2 portable speaker

The Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2 wireless speaker is down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 15,995). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the portable Bluetooth speaker. Don't be surprised if it goes out of stock quickly. The speaker is meant for outdoor use as it is shockproof and can take a few splashes of water. 

Kodak 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

If you're looking for a big-screen smart LED TV with 4K support, but one that doesn't blow a massive hole in your wallet, the Kodak 55-inch 4K smart LED TV could be a decent pick. It's currently down to Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 70,990). The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000. 

CloudWalker Spectra 43-inch full HD LED TV

The CloudWalker Spectra 43-inch full HD LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 32,990) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. This is around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price. You can use the bundled exchange offer to get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 8,000 to make this deal even better. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

VU 40-inch full HD LED TV

VU's budget 40-inch full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 27,000). That's around Rs. 500 less than its previous all-time low price. Bundle your purchase with the exchange offer and pay using an SBI card for an even sweeter overall deal. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Google Chromecast 2
Google Chromecast 2 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,399) during the Flipkart sale. The media streaming device can be added on any compatible big-screen TV with using an HDMI port and a USB connection (for power). It helps you stream content from your smartphone to the big screen.

Panasonic 55-inch full HD smart LED TV
The Panasonic 55-inch full HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 104,900) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. You can swap your old television set and get up to Rs. 15,000 as an additional instant discount. The 55-inch smart LED TV from Panasonic comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Mi Mix 2
Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) on Flipkart. On exchanging your old smartphone you can get up to Rs. 18,000 instant discount on your purchase. The Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch full HD display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone features a bezel-less design and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.


Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers
Flipkart is selling the Google Home at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) and the Google Home Mini at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499). Both the smart speakers are decent alternatives to Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers if you are heavily invested in Google's ecosystem.

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is on right now and you are in the right place if you want to find all the best deals. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days live blog will bring to you all the best deals in the ongoing e-commerce event in real-time, sparing you the need to look for discounts every moment. From smartphones and laptops to gaming consoles, there’s something for everyone in the Flipkart sale. Also, remember that Flipkart sale offers include an extra 10 percent discount for SBI cardholders. If you see an SBI card offer mentioned on the product page, be sure to make the most of that deal.

Our live blog is handled by the Gadgets 360 deals expert, who specialises in picking genuinely good deals and not small discounts that e-commerce websites like to advertise as big discounts. This is why we’ve created this Flipkart sale live blog — you will find all the best deals in one spot, without even refreshing the page. The ongoing sale offers include discounts on Apple products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch too, which means that it’s not just Android phones that get a big discount. The Google Pixel 2 is the most prominent Android phone to get a big price cut and you can also expect to see deals on TVs, laptops, and many other gadgets including gaming consoles. All said the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale can be a bit difficult to follow if you don’t check out our handy tips to make the most of it.

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale be bigger than its Diwali sale? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

