Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins July 15: Deals Previewed

Baby Care products start from Rs. 99, and handbags wil be priced under Rs. 999.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 10:52 IST
Flipkart Big Shopping Days will end on July 18

Highlights
  • Refrigerators will start from as low as Rs. 6,790 during the sale
  • Flipkart Plus members will see early access from 8am IST on July 15
  • Treadmills will start from as low as Rs. 10,999 in the sale period

Flipkart has announced the arrival of its Big Shopping Days sale in India. The sale will be held from July 15 to July 18 and the e-commerce site has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on varied products by using SBI credit cards. The company has also announced that Flipkart Plus members will get early access on July 15 from 8am IST. During the sale, TVs and appliances will see up to 75 percent off, and the fashion category will see up to 80 percent off, and there will be a host of mobile deals as well.

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale will feature Realme Mobiles from Rs. 7,499, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus will also be available at a discounted price tag of Rs. 9,999. Poco F1, Infinix Note 5, and Vivo V9 Pro will be listed with deals as well. Extra exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 will be offered on phones like Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11, and Oppo F9 Pro.

Tablet deals during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale include Lenovo and Alcatel tablets starting from Rs. 6,999, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A will be listed from Rs. 12,999. With phone purchases, Complete Mobile Protection can be bundled starting just Rs. 99.

In the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale, TVs will see up to 65 percent off with other bundled deals and discounts, home appliances will start at Rs. 275, refrigerators will start from as low as Rs. 6,790, and washing machines will see up to 50 percent off.

In the fashion category, shoes will see up to 40 to 80 percent off, watches and bags will be listed up to 80 percent off, shirts and jeans category will see up to 50 to 80 percent off, and handbags will be priced under Rs. 999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale.

The Beauty and Baby Care segment will see discounts and deals starting from Rs. 99. The Beauty and Grooming segment will see up to 70 percent off, toys will see up to 80 percent off, treadmills will start from as low as Rs. 10,999, and the Baby Care segment will start from Rs. 99 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale. For all those looking to buy Home and Furniture items, they will be listed from 40 to 80 percent off as well.

To check out the entire preview of deals, head to the e-commerce site.

